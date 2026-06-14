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Hamilton during practice in Barcelona

F1 Results Today: Barcelona Grand Prix times and positions

Hamilton during practice in Barcelona — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Barcelona Grand Prix times and positions

The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, June 14

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

The 2026 F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix takes place today, Sunday, June 14, as the championship battle resumes.

The seventh round of the 2026 season takes place in Barcelona, although this time under a different name.

Barcelona was the former home of the Spanish Grand Prix between 1991-2025, but that honour goes to a new Madrid street circuit from this season onwards, meaning the race around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is now simply the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Come Sunday afternoon, we will find out who the winner of the newly titled race is following the 66-lap event on the circuit which the drivers have all raced and tested on plenty of times.

Kimi Antonelli will attempt to extend his already huge championship lead during the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix weekend, which currently stands at 66 points, but he'll have to do it from third on the grid, starting behind Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, who claimed his third pole position of the season.

The race kicks off at 3pm local time (CEST) which is 2pm BST, so be sure to return to this page after the chequered flag has been waved to see the full results laid out below.

READ MORE: FIA announce Antonelli penalty verdict after Barcelona Grand Prix incident

F1 Results: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026

F1 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix Results
Position Driver Team Time/Status
1TBCTBCTBC-
2TBCTBCTBC
3TBCTBCTBC
4TBCTBCTBC
5TBCTBCTBC
6TBCTBCTBC
7TBCTBCTBC
8TBCTBCTBC
9TBCTBCTBC
10TBCTBCTBC
11TBCTBCTBC
12TBCTBCTBC
13TBCTBCTBC
14TBCTBCTBC
15TBCTBCTBC
16TBCTBCTBC
17TBCTBCTBC
18TBCTBCTBC
19TBCTBCTBC
20TBCTBCTBC
21TBCTBCTBC
22TBCTBCTBC

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.

READ MORE: 'I don't give a s***' - Lance Stroll goes nuclear at Barcelona Grand Prix

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

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