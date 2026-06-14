F1 Results Today: Barcelona Grand Prix times and positions
F1 Results Today: Barcelona Grand Prix times and positions
The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, June 14
The 2026 F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix takes place today, Sunday, June 14, as the championship battle resumes.
The seventh round of the 2026 season takes place in Barcelona, although this time under a different name.
Barcelona was the former home of the Spanish Grand Prix between 1991-2025, but that honour goes to a new Madrid street circuit from this season onwards, meaning the race around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is now simply the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
Come Sunday afternoon, we will find out who the winner of the newly titled race is following the 66-lap event on the circuit which the drivers have all raced and tested on plenty of times.
Kimi Antonelli will attempt to extend his already huge championship lead during the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix weekend, which currently stands at 66 points, but he'll have to do it from third on the grid, starting behind Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, who claimed his third pole position of the season.
The race kicks off at 3pm local time (CEST) which is 2pm BST, so be sure to return to this page after the chequered flag has been waved to see the full results laid out below.
READ MORE: FIA announce Antonelli penalty verdict after Barcelona Grand Prix incident
F1 Results: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC-
|2
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|3
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|4
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|5
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|6
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|7
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|9
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|10
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|11
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|13
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|14
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|15
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|16
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|17
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|18
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|19
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|20
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|21
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|22
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.
READ MORE: 'I don't give a s***' - Lance Stroll goes nuclear at Barcelona Grand Prix
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