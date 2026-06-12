F1 Standings after Monaco Grand Prix result changed AGAIN and Lewis Hamilton's big move
F1 Standings after Monaco Grand Prix result changed AGAIN and Lewis Hamilton's big move
All change, again
The F1 standings look different once more after the result of that controversial 2026 Monaco Grand Prix was changed AGAIN on Friday.
At around noon local time in Barcelona the news leaked that Alpine's Pierre Gasly has been reinstated into third position after his two five-second speeding penalties were rescinded following an FIA review.
Gasly had finished Sunday's 78-lap race in third position but the penalties - assessed post-race - had demoted him to seventh. Now he returns to the podium in the amended result with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar dropping back down to fourth.
The other big news out of Sunday's race was Lewis Hamilton moving up to second place in the standings after another terrific performance.
The 41-year-old British superstar endured a miserable first season in Maranello, being soundly beaten by team-mate Charles Leclerc in what turned into an awful campaign.
2026 has started much better for Hamilton though, and he is now ahead of his team-mate following his second consecutive second-place finish, this time in the principality. Leclerc meanwhile was a DNF after brake issues caused him to crash into a barrier.
Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli, still only 19 years old, stretched his lead to 66 points at the top of the standings after claiming his fifth consecutive race victory in Monaco.
Hamilton's excellent result means he also leapfrogs George Russell as well as Leclerc into second place in the standings. Russell is down to third after a pointless and penalty-filled afternoon in Monaco.
It was a huge day for Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin as well as they both claimed their first point of a disastrous season so far. But it took a 10-second penalty for Sergio Perez of Cadillac for the Spaniard to move into 10th position.
While it was joy for Aston Martin it was abject misery for Cadillac, with that Perez penalty taking away what would have been the first point in team history.
READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?
Latest F1 2026 Drivers Standings
Antonelli holds a commanding 66-point lead over Hamilton after those five consecutive wins while Gasly gets a big boost with his move from seventh to third in Monaco:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|156
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|90
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|88
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|75
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|58
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|58
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|43
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|35
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|26
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|24
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|18
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15
|13
|Arvid Lindblad
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|11
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|6
|15
|Alex Albon
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|5
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|3
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|2
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
Latest Constructors Standings
Mercedes are dominating so far after winning all six races so far in 2026:
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|244
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|165
|3
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|116
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|69
|5
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|50
|6
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|35
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|21
|8
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|11
|9
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|2
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
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