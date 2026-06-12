F1 Standings after Monaco Grand Prix result changed AGAIN and Lewis Hamilton's big move

The F1 standings look different once more after the result of that controversial 2026 Monaco Grand Prix was changed AGAIN on Friday.

At around noon local time in Barcelona the news leaked that Alpine's Pierre Gasly has been reinstated into third position after his two five-second speeding penalties were rescinded following an FIA review.

Gasly had finished Sunday's 78-lap race in third position but the penalties - assessed post-race - had demoted him to seventh. Now he returns to the podium in the amended result with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar dropping back down to fourth.

Article continues under video

The other big news out of Sunday's race was Lewis Hamilton moving up to second place in the standings after another terrific performance.

The 41-year-old British superstar endured a miserable first season in Maranello, being soundly beaten by team-mate Charles Leclerc in what turned into an awful campaign.

2026 has started much better for Hamilton though, and he is now ahead of his team-mate following his second consecutive second-place finish, this time in the principality. Leclerc meanwhile was a DNF after brake issues caused him to crash into a barrier.

Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli, still only 19 years old, stretched his lead to 66 points at the top of the standings after claiming his fifth consecutive race victory in Monaco.

Hamilton's excellent result means he also leapfrogs George Russell as well as Leclerc into second place in the standings. Russell is down to third after a pointless and penalty-filled afternoon in Monaco.

It was a huge day for Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin as well as they both claimed their first point of a disastrous season so far. But it took a 10-second penalty for Sergio Perez of Cadillac for the Spaniard to move into 10th position.

While it was joy for Aston Martin it was abject misery for Cadillac, with that Perez penalty taking away what would have been the first point in team history.

READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

Latest F1 2026 Drivers Standings

Antonelli holds a commanding 66-point lead over Hamilton after those five consecutive wins while Gasly gets a big boost with his move from seventh to third in Monaco:

Pos Driver Team Points 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 156 2 Lewis Hamilton Scuderia Ferrari HP 90 3 George Russell Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 88 4 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari HP 75 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 58 6 Lando Norris McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 58 7 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 43 8 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 35 9 Isack Hadjar Oracle Red Bull Racing 26 10 Liam Lawson Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 24 11 Oliver Bearman TGR Haas F1 Team 18 12 Franco Colapinto BWT Alpine F1 Team 15 13 Arvid Lindblad Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 11 14 Carlos Sainz Atlassian Williams F1 Team 6 15 Alex Albon Atlassian Williams F1 Team 5 16 Esteban Ocon TGR Haas F1 Team 3 17 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi Revolut F1 Team 2 18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1 19 Sergio Perez Cadillac F1 Team 0 20 Nico Hulkenberg Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 0 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0

Gasly moves up with his Monaco reinstatement.

Latest Constructors Standings

Mercedes are dominating so far after winning all six races so far in 2026:

Pos Team Points 1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 244 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 165 3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 116 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 69 5 BWT Alpine F1 Team 50 6 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 35 7 TGR Haas F1 Team 21 8 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 11 9 Audi Revolut F1 Team 2 10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1 11 Cadillac F1 Team 0

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton replacement confirmed, questions raised for Ferrari chief Vasseur

Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

Related