F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton replacement confirmed, questions raised for Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton replacement confirmed, questions raised for Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur
All the headlines ahead of the Barcelona GP
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will sit out FP1 at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
Sitting in his Ferrari seat for the session will be academy driver Dino Beganovic, who join six other rookie drivers taking part in FP1 as part of a mandatory requirement for F1 teams.
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F1 boss admits his driver's future is not in his hands
It's that time of year again in F1 where every day is filled with the possibility of a shock driver transfer or equally predictable contract announcement.
Take Charles Leclerc and Ferrari for example. The Scuderia announced ahead of Leclerc's home race in Monaco last week that the 28-year-old had committed even more of his future to the Scuderia despite not having a sniff of a title chance since the start of 2022.
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Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed AGAIN as FIA makes appeal announcement
The result of last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix could be changed again after the FIA confirmed that Alpine have been successful in the first stage of their appeal.
Five drivers - including Lewis Hamilton - were penalised for pitlane speeding in the principality but Pierre Gasly was worst affected as a pair of penalties cost him a podium finish.
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Max Verstappen spotted with Red Bull chiefs days after Monaco Grand Prix disaster
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has been snapped leaving what appeared to be a meeting with his manager Raymond Vermeulen and senior Red Bull figures following his second DNF of the 2026 campaign.
At the Monaco Grand Prix last time out, Verstappen seemed to rediscover some form or had at least found an effective way to grapple with his tricky 2026 machinery.
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Engine changes and shorter races - F1 will look very different next year
The FIA and Formula 1 have unveiled a series of measures set to shift the focus back towards the internal combustion engine (ICE) next season. However, there’s a potential downside - according to reports - that races may be slightly shorter.
Earlier this week, the FIA announced measures to gradually lower the amount of electrical energy being used in F1 power units, down to a 60/40 ratio in favour of the ICE ran on sustainable fuels by 2028.
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