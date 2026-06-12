Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed again as FIA makes appeal announcement
Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed again as FIA makes appeal announcement
More drama as the Monaco fallout continues
The result of Sunday's 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix could be changed yet again after Alpine successfully passed the first stage of their appeal process.
The French team asked for a right of review after driver Pierre Gasly lost his third-place finish due to a pair of five-second penalties for pitlane speeding.
The penalties, which dropped the 30-year-old Frenchman to seventh, were not the only ones with five drivers being punished on a total of six occasions for exactly the same offence.
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Alpine proves significant new evidence
Alpine's right to review hearing took place in Barcelona on Thursday - with the team needing to show that there is significant new evidence in the case for the penalties to be reassessed.
They passed that threshold thanks to the stunning revelation from Formula One Management (FOM) that the distance used for calculating official times was "inaccurate and overestimated the speed" Gasly was moving at.
Now the appeal moves to the second stage with several intriguing questions being posed. Not least that it is not just Gasly impacted here. There are four other drivers - including Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton - who were penalised. George Russell (Mercedes), Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Franco Colapinto (Alpine) also served penalties.
It remains to be seen whether all of the other penalties could be reviewed, given the fact Alpine were the only team to put an appeal in motion.
Clearly, if Alpine is successful at the second stage of its appeal then Gasly's podium finish could be reinstated, with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar then being demoted to fourth.
2026 Monaco Grand Prix result as it stands
The result of Sunday's race, as it stands, looks like this. It has already been changed once with a post-race penalty for Cadillac's Sergio Perez relegating him from 10th place and handing Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin their first point of 2026:
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|-
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+6.271
|3
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+23.394
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+24.261
|5
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+26.553
|6
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+29.010
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+30.369
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+33.413
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+37.140
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+41.899
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+42.748
|12
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+43.353
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+44.102
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+48.964
|15
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+49.153
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|DNF
|17
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|DNF
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|19
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|DNF
|20
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|DNF
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|DNF
|22
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|DNF
Fastest Lap: Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - 1:13.481 on lap 76.
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