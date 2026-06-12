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White FIA logo on top of red and white Monaco flag F1 background

Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed again as FIA makes appeal announcement

White FIA logo on top of red and white Monaco flag F1 background — Photo: © IMAGO

Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed again as FIA makes appeal announcement

More drama as the Monaco fallout continues

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

The result of Sunday's 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix could be changed yet again after Alpine successfully passed the first stage of their appeal process.

The French team asked for a right of review after driver Pierre Gasly lost his third-place finish due to a pair of five-second penalties for pitlane speeding.

The penalties, which dropped the 30-year-old Frenchman to seventh, were not the only ones with five drivers being punished on a total of six occasions for exactly the same offence.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton replacement confirmed, questions raised for Ferrari chief Vasseur

Alpine proves significant new evidence

Alpine's right to review hearing took place in Barcelona on Thursday - with the team needing to show that there is significant new evidence in the case for the penalties to be reassessed.

They passed that threshold thanks to the stunning revelation from Formula One Management (FOM) that the distance used for calculating official times was "inaccurate and overestimated the speed" Gasly was moving at.

Now the appeal moves to the second stage with several intriguing questions being posed. Not least that it is not just Gasly impacted here. There are four other drivers - including Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton - who were penalised. George Russell (Mercedes), Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Franco Colapinto (Alpine) also served penalties.

It remains to be seen whether all of the other penalties could be reviewed, given the fact Alpine were the only team to put an appeal in motion.

Clearly, if Alpine is successful at the second stage of its appeal then Gasly's podium finish could be reinstated, with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar then being demoted to fourth.

Gasly is battling to have his Monaco podium reinstated
Gasly is battling to have his Monaco podium reinstated

2026 Monaco Grand Prix result as it stands

The result of Sunday's race, as it stands, looks like this. It has already been changed once with a post-race penalty for Cadillac's Sergio Perez relegating him from 10th place and handing Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin their first point of 2026:

F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix Results
Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes-
2Lewis HamiltonFerrari+6.271
3Isack HadjarRed Bull+23.394
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+24.261
5Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+26.553
6Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+29.010
7Pierre GaslyAlpine+30.369
8Alex AlbonWilliams+33.413
9Esteban OconHaas+37.140
10Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+41.899
11Gabriel BortoletoAudi+42.748
12George RussellMercedes+43.353
13Nico HulkenbergAudi+44.102
14Franco ColapintoAlpine+48.964
15Sergio PerezCadillac+49.153
16Carlos SainzWilliamsDNF
17Charles LeclercFerrariDNF
18Lance StrollAston MartinDNF
19Lando NorrisMcLarenDNF
20Ollie BearmanHaasDNF
21Valtteri BottasCadillacDNF
22Max VerstappenRed BullDNF

Fastest Lap: Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - 1:13.481 on lap 76.

READ MORE: F1 star claims Kim Kardashian 'setup' after Martin Brundle gridwalk snub

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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