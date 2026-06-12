Kim Kardashian 'snubbing' Martin Brundle on his now famous pre-race gridwalk was one of THE stories of 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

The 45-year-old reality TV megastar and Skims founder, now apparently girlfriend of seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, was on the grid in the principality to support the Ferrari legend.

But when Sky Sports F1 analyst Brundle approached her as lights out loomed, she blanked the much-loved former driver.

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Predictably the fallout was significant, with some fans even calling for Kim to be banned in future.

One man who has a very different take on events is former F1 star David Coulthard, and the ex Mercedes and Red Bull star provide some fascinating information on the Up To Speed podcast.

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Coulthard on Kim Kardashian Brundle snub

"It feels a little bit like it's a setup. I do a gridwalk for Viaplay [Dutch broadcaster] and she spoke to me," he revealed.

"Martin is as famous for people not talking to him as he is for people talking to him."

Brundle was snubbed by Kim Kardashian.

Coulthard elaborated on his short conversation with Kardashian, after getting just a little more back than Brundle had.

"I said: 'Having a nice time in Monaco?', to which she said 'Yes'. I wasn't going to ask 'Who are you supporting?' because that would be quite clear - be funny if she said Kimi. Oh my God!"

Kim K hits headlines for 'Towelgate'

Kardashian also hit the post-race headlines in Monaco for taking a towel which was meant for race winner Kimi Antonelli, literally everything she did created a subplot to the drama in the principality.

"Taking a towel. Does she actually understand that's for the drivers? She might have just thought it was a Monaco freebie," said Coulthard.

While Coulthard admits having such a high-profile star on the grid is a huge deal for F1, he maintains that racing is still king.

"But when you actually think about it, we're there for motor racing, and I know that's part of the whole sort of glamour if you like, but when it comes down to it, it's a lights out chequered flag business isn't it.

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