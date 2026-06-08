The moment Kim Kardashian steals F1 Monaco GP winner Kimi Antonelli's towel
The moment Kim Kardashian steals F1 Monaco GP winner Kimi Antonelli's towel
YOINK!
Kim Kardashian may have stolen the attention at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday but that's not all Lewis Hamilton's new romantic interest was pinching at Monte Carlo.
Speculation over Lewis Hamilton dating Kim Kardashian have been running wild since February, with a series of public outings together over the last few months.
However, her appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday to support Hamilton was a first for a Formula 1 weekend, and she would have been delighted to see the seven-time world champion earn a podium spot for Ferrari after finishing second behind race winner Kimi Antonelli.
Hamilton was gushing over the Kardashian support in Monaco, giving her a public kiss on the cheek after the race, as well as blowing a kiss to her on the podium.
That should have been that, but one eagle eyed F1 fan spotted an outrageous act from Kim just after the race finished that left fans furious with her conduct.
READ MORE: FIA announce Hamilton verdict after Monaco Grand Prix investigation
Caught in the act
As she was walking past the an area of the track prepared for the top three finishers, she unashamedly whipped away a towel supplied for Mercedes' race winner Kimi Antonelli.
A photographer appears to confront her on the cheeky swipe, but after a small exchange still leaves with towel in hand, and poor Antonelli (probably) wondering why F1 had forgotten to give him a towel after a hard earned race win.
Kim Kardashian picks up race winner Kimi Antonelli’s towel for herself ? pic.twitter.com/Z8jlp6ES2A— Ferrari News ? (@FanaticsFerrari) June 8, 2026
Fan fury over Kim's towel snatching
Fans though were more furious over Kim's behaviour, one fan even telling Hamilton to never bring her to an F1 race again, saying: "How do you even pick something up that is clearly not meant for you?? Lewis Hamilton, please leave her at home next time."
Others were not as kind, with one fan saying: "True Billionaire behaviour. Do whatever you want, assume it is OK. Someone will deal with any consequences. I'm sure that towels are in plentiful supply at the Monaco GP."
One fan was still smarting from her snubbing Martin Brundle by ignoring an interview from his grid walk, adding: "After the way she treated Brundle and now this, she shouldn’t be allowed back."
There were of course some looking to defend her behaviour, and the best that can be found is one fan saying Kimi wasn't using it anymore... no really. They said: "It was after the podium so he doesn’t need the towel anymore."
Hamilton: Amazing to have Kim Kardashian
Whatever the fans think, it doesn't look like Hamilton will be looking to stop Kim coming to any future races judging by his reaction to her being in the paddock in Monaco.
In the press conference after the race he said: "It’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support, but with my friends, incredible turnout just overall with people.
"And yeah, I don’t really know what else to say. It’s amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day."
So that's that then. Hamilton won't do too badly to scratch up on his South Park knowledge before the next race though, and take advice from one of the show's supporting characters in telling Kim Kardashian 'Don't forget to bring a towel.'
F1 HEADLINES: Brundle snubbed by Kim Kardashian as Monaco GP descends into farce
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
The moment Kim Kardashian steals F1 Monaco GP winner Kimi Antonelli's towel
Adrian Newey breaks silence about Aston Martin F1 misery and reveals updates plan
Lewis Hamilton demands answers from Ferrari after 'drastic' change at Monaco Grand Prix
Toto Wolff eyes Max Verstappen move as George Russell contract clause could be triggered
Latest News
The moment Kim Kardashian steals F1 Monaco GP winner Kimi Antonelli's towel
- 1 hour ago
Adrian Newey breaks silence about Aston Martin F1 misery and reveals updates plan
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton demands answers from Ferrari after 'drastic' change at Monaco Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Toto Wolff eyes Max Verstappen move as George Russell contract clause could be triggered
- Yesterday 20:14
Fans call for Kim Kardashian F1 ban as row rages over Brundle snub
- Yesterday 19:28
F1 champion Max Verstappen just doxxed himself at the Monaco Grand Prix
- Yesterday 18:45
Most read
'There should be no race': George Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
- 4 june
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
Monaco Grand Prix mayhem as Lewis Hamilton overcomes puncture for iconic F1 win
- 6 june
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 23 may
Christian Horner takes surprise new job after Red Bull F1 exit
- 3 june
F1 News Today: Christian Horner accepts new job as Lewis Hamilton moves past Ferrari pain
- 4 june