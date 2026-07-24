F1 Practice Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Practice Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
All the details you need to know about practice at this year's Hungarian GPMake us your Google favorite
This weekend's F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix gets underway today (Friday, July 24) as the championship heads to the Hungaroring for the final outing before the annual summer shutdown begins.
It was a tale of two halves for Mercedes at last weekend's Belgian GP, with championship leader Kimi Antonelli adding a further 25 points to his lead by taking the chequered flag of the race in which team-mate George Russell failed to make it beyond the opening lap.
After a costly crash with Lewis Hamilton, Russell is now 50 points behind Antonelli and has dropped to P3 in the standings, with the seven-time champion overtaking the Brit.
Things could get pretty spicy in Hungary at a circuit where the Scuderia are expected to perform well, but all eyes will also be on Aston Martin as they bring the first of their major upgrades.
The struggling squad are reportedly expecting to find two extra seconds of pace thanks to Adrian Newey's new chassis package, although they will have to go without their new and improved Honda power unit (that will arrive after the summer break in late August).
The track action will kick off with Free Practice 1 today at 1:30pm CEST, a session which Honda have highlighted will be crucial to check all the functionalities are running smoothly with Aston Martin.
Check out all the details of all three practice sessions across Friday and Saturday below.
READ MORE: George Russell's Mercedes confirmed to have software bug
F1 Practice Times - 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix
The Hungarian GP will host two practice sessions on Friday, with FP1 kicking off the weekend at 1:30pm local time (CEST) which is 12:30 BST, before FP2 takes place a few hours later at 5pm local time (4pm BST).
Saturday will then see the third and final free practice session of the weekend take place at 12:30 CEST which will be 11:30 BST on Saturday morning for those tuning in from the UK.
Find the practice session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday, July 24, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|13:30 Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|12:30 Friday
|United States (ET)
|07:30 Friday
|United States (CT)
|06:30 Friday
|United States (PT)
|04:30 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|08:30 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|19:30 Friday
|Australia (ACT)
|21:00 Friday
|Australia (AET)
|21:30 Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|05:30 Friday
|Japan (JST)
|20:30 Friday
|China (CST)
|19:30 Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|13:30 Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|14:30 Friday
|India (IST)
|17:00 Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|19:30 Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|14:30 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|15:30 Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|14:30 Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Free Practice 2 (FP2) - Friday, July 24, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|17:00 Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|16:00 Friday
|United States (ET)
|11:00 Friday
|United States (CT)
|10:00 Friday
|United States (PT)
|08:00 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|12:00 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|23:00 Friday
|Australia (ACT)
|00:30 Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|01:00 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|09:00 Friday
|Japan (JST)
|00:00 Saturday
|China (CST)
|23:00 Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|17:00 Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|18:00 Friday
|India (IST)
|20:30 Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|23:00 Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|18:00 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|19:00 Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|18:00 Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Free Practice 3 (FP3) - Saturday, July 25, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|12:30 Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|11:30 Saturday
|United States (ET)
|06:30 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|05:30 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|03:30 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|07:30 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|18:30 Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|20:00 Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|20:30 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|04:30 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|19:30 Saturday
|China (CST)
|18:30 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|12:30 Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|13:30 Saturday
|India (IST)
|16:00 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|18:30 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|13:30 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|14:30 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|13:30 Friday
How to watch the 2026 Hungarian GP practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in:
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports, Channel 4
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*American F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch the Hungarian GP weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
READ MORE: McLaren announce Oscar Piastri swap for Hungarian Grand Prix
READ MORE: Red Bull make decision on $3bn sale of F1 team
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Lance Stroll’s F1 mindset questioned as Aston Martin face major test at Hungarian Grand Prix
- Yesterday 21:55
Charles Leclerc lays bare Ferrari frustration: 'It's very difficult to be confident'
- Yesterday 15:27
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Mercedes give George Russell huge title boost as F1 fix deployed for Hungarian GP
Malaysian Grand Prix tipped to make sensational F1 return this year
F1 Practice Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 News Today: Aston Martin given Christian Horner warning as Red Bull legend returns
Latest News
Mercedes give George Russell huge title boost as F1 fix deployed for Hungarian GP
- 42 minutes ago
Malaysian Grand Prix tipped to make sensational F1 return this year
- 1 hour ago
Toto Wolff accuses Sky F1 pundit of 'pointing fingers' over George Russell question
- 2 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Aston Martin given Christian Horner warning as Red Bull legend returns
- 3 hours ago
F1 star had no idea team owner was listening to X-rated radio rant
- Yesterday 22:42
Most read
F1 News Today: FIA boss issues Horner statement as Newey returns to Red Bull
- 10 july
Max Verstappen signs for McLaren and four other F1 silly season moves
- 9 july
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix
- 4 july
Max Verstappen signs deal with McLaren - but there’s a twist
- 16 july
Red Bull make decision on $3bn sale of F1 team
- 21 july
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict at Belgian Grand Prix
- 17 july