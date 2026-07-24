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Alonso looking distraught with Stroll pursing his lips, both in green Aston Martin kit with red, white and green Hungarian flag background

F1 Practice Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Alonso looking distraught with Stroll pursing his lips, both in green Aston Martin kit with red, white and green Hungarian flag background — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Practice Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

All the details you need to know about practice at this year's Hungarian GP

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.
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This weekend's F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix gets underway today (Friday, July 24) as the championship heads to the Hungaroring for the final outing before the annual summer shutdown begins.

It was a tale of two halves for Mercedes at last weekend's Belgian GP, with championship leader Kimi Antonelli adding a further 25 points to his lead by taking the chequered flag of the race in which team-mate George Russell failed to make it beyond the opening lap.

After a costly crash with Lewis Hamilton, Russell is now 50 points behind Antonelli and has dropped to P3 in the standings, with the seven-time champion overtaking the Brit.

Things could get pretty spicy in Hungary at a circuit where the Scuderia are expected to perform well, but all eyes will also be on Aston Martin as they bring the first of their major upgrades.

The struggling squad are reportedly expecting to find two extra seconds of pace thanks to Adrian Newey's new chassis package, although they will have to go without their new and improved Honda power unit (that will arrive after the summer break in late August).

The track action will kick off with Free Practice 1 today at 1:30pm CEST, a session which Honda have highlighted will be crucial to check all the functionalities are running smoothly with Aston Martin.

Check out all the details of all three practice sessions across Friday and Saturday below.

READ MORE: George Russell's Mercedes confirmed to have software bug

F1 Practice Times - 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungarian GP will host two practice sessions on Friday, with FP1 kicking off the weekend at 1:30pm local time (CEST) which is 12:30 BST, before FP2 takes place a few hours later at 5pm local time (4pm BST).

Saturday will then see the third and final free practice session of the weekend take place at 12:30 CEST which will be 11:30 BST on Saturday morning for those tuning in from the UK.

Find the practice session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday, July 24, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)13:30 Friday
British Summer Time (BST)12:30 Friday
United States (ET)07:30 Friday
United States (CT)06:30 Friday
United States (PT)04:30 Friday
Brazil (BRT)08:30 Friday
Australia (AWST)19:30 Friday
Australia (ACT)21:00 Friday
Australia (AET)21:30 Friday
Mexico (CST)05:30 Friday
Japan (JST)20:30 Friday
China (CST)19:30 Friday
South Africa (SAST)13:30 Friday
Egypt (EEST)14:30 Friday
India (IST)17:00 Friday
Singapore (SGT)19:30 Friday
Turkey (TRT)14:30 Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)15:30 Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)14:30 Friday

Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 2 (FP2) - Friday, July 24, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)17:00 Friday
British Summer Time (BST)16:00 Friday
United States (ET)11:00 Friday
United States (CT)10:00 Friday
United States (PT)08:00 Friday
Brazil (BRT)12:00 Friday
Australia (AWST)23:00 Friday
Australia (ACT)00:30 Saturday
Australia (AET)01:00 Saturday
Mexico (CST)09:00 Friday
Japan (JST)00:00 Saturday
China (CST)23:00 Friday
South Africa (SAST)17:00 Friday
Egypt (EEST)18:00 Friday
India (IST)20:30 Friday
Singapore (SGT)23:00 Friday
Turkey (TRT)18:00 Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)19:00 Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)18:00 Friday

Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 3 (FP3) - Saturday, July 25, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)12:30 Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)11:30 Saturday
United States (ET)06:30 Saturday
United States (CT)05:30 Saturday
United States (PT)03:30 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)07:30 Saturday
Australia (AWST)18:30 Saturday
Australia (ACT)20:00 Saturday
Australia (AET)20:30 Saturday
Mexico (CST)04:30 Saturday
Japan (JST)19:30 Saturday
China (CST)18:30 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)12:30 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)13:30 Saturday
India (IST)16:00 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)18:30 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)13:30 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)14:30 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)13:30 Friday

How to watch the 2026 Hungarian GP practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in:

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports, Channel 4
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*American F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch the Hungarian GP weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: McLaren announce Oscar Piastri swap for Hungarian Grand Prix

READ MORE: Red Bull make decision on $3bn sale of F1 team

Kerry Violet
Written by
Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor
Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan.
View full biography

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