Aston Martin told Christian Horner is no miracle worker
Aston Martin told Christian Horner is no miracle worker
Christian Horner has been out of F1 for more than a yearMake us your Google favorite
Aston Martin have been told that even if they did hire Christian Horner as team principal, they have bigger issues at hand that even he couldn't solve.
Having been out of F1 for more than a year now, Horner's route back into the sport is a hot topic in the paddock.
Aside from Red Bull (and their sister team Racing Bulls), Mercedes and McLaren - possibly Ferrari - Horner would walk into any of the the other teams on the grid should he be available.
The man has a proven track record of winning and oversaw one of the most dominant eras in F1 history at Red Bull.
It is therefore only natural that Aston Martin have been linked with a move to sign Horner and team up once again with design guru Adrian Newey.
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Aston Martin can't expect quick Horner fix
Given the wealth that sits behind Aston Martin in the form of billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll - and the fact that Horner would sit outside of the cost cap being (you would assume) one of the team's three highest paid non-driver personnel - they could quite literally throw (a lot of) money at the problem.
However, this might only be papering over the cracks according to Sky's Karun Chandhok.
Reflecting on Aston Martin’s Hungarian GP upgrades and the team’s current struggle David Croft told the Sky F1 show: “The pressure is on because if this doesn't work, where do Aston Martin go from here?”
Craig Slater then suggested: “Christian Horner?”
“Yeah. But he's not designing the car, is he?” Chandhok replied.
“No," Slater responded. "So do they need a figure to pull it all together I suppose is what I'm saying?”
"But Christian Horner coming in is not going to fix the car in the next six, 10, 12, 18 months," Chandhok said.
“They've got the biggest technical mind in the sport's history already in the factory.
"So something has not quite worked in the process and delivery of that car, right?
"The design process and delivery of the car and that's what the technical minds need to understand and resolve."
"This is a massive weekend for them," he continued, throwing things forward to Hungary.
"I would argue that is really the biggest story of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend coming up, isn't it?
"With the way the championship gap has opened up and stuff, Aston's the one that everyone's watching this weekend.”
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