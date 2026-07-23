F1 insider shares Mercedes reaction to George Russell's explosive team radio rant

How did Russell's Spa fury go down at Mercedes?

Mercedes F1 star George Russell completely lost it over team radio last weekend when he was left stranded in the gravel at the wheel of his W17, ruling him out of the Belgian Grand Prix entirely on lap one.

After making contact with former team-mate and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at Turn 5 on Sunday, Russell was unable to continue the 44-lap affair.

The 41-year-old Ferrari star on the other hand was given a five-second penalty for causing the collision.

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When Russell faced the media a lot earlier than expected after the crash, he stated it was simply a 'racing incident', and instead seemed more concerned with a boost issue on his F1 car he claimed put him at risk of the accident in the first place.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after his retirement, Russell blamed the issue he experienced with his battery for the crash, saying: "The incident shouldn't have happened if I had the speed down the straight."

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Mercedes affirm support for Russell after F1 radio outburst

Russell's sheer rage was then revealed on social media following his DNF in Belgium when previously untelevised team radio went viral.

In the clip, the 28-year-old could be heard directing harsh criticism at his team regarding his F1 car, saying: "What the f*** happened with the SOC (state of charge) down the straight?

"I had no f***ing battery down the straight. Guys unacceptable. Un-f***ing-acceptable this whole weekend!"

In an episode of the Sky Sports F1 Show podcast ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, news reporter Craig Slater revealed that he had approached the Silver Arrows to get their response on Russell's radio outburst.

"Just on the subject of the rant, I've been in touch with Mercedes about it," Slater began.

"They certainly view it as George letting off emotion understandably at a terrible moment for him in the season rather than criticism of the team and in no sense does he lack support behind the scenes to put all of this right."

Mercedes have since confirmed that Russell's car was in fact not performing optimally in Spa, revealing earlier this week that they had discovered a software bug.

But just as team principal Toto Wolff had shared after Russell's crash, the issue was present on both cars, not just Russell's.

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