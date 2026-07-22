George Russell's Mercedes confirmed to have software bug
George Russell's Mercedes confirmed to have software bug
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Mercedes have confirmed George Russell's F1 car did in fact suffer from an issue at the start of the Belgian Grand Prix shortly before crashing out of the race entirely.
The 28-year-old was ruled out of the race in Spa after colliding with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton on lap one in an incident which saw the Ferrari star handed a five-second penalty.
Just after lights out on Sunday, Russell could be seen getting swallowed up by the rest of the pack, appearing to suffer with speed on the straights.
Shortly after, he attempted to make a move around the outside of Hamilton at Turn 5 but clipped the champion's front left tyre, sending his Mercedes off into the gravel.
Moments later when the Brit entered the media pen, he claimed he wouldn't have had to fight for track position with Hamilton had it not been for a boost issue on his F1 car.
Team principal Toto Wolff suggested it wasn't just Russell's car that suffered from this problem, and now, a Mercedes' technical representative has confirmed that a software issue has been found on both Russell and Antonelli's machinery.
READ MORE: Untelevised F1 team radio shows Russell's X-RATED fury at Mercedes
Mercedes confirm issue on Russell's car after Spa complaints
In a video posted to the official Mercedes social media accounts following the Belgian GP, the Silver Arrows' deputy technical director Simone Resta admitted that Wolff's squad are 'still struggling to understand' some elements of the completely new regulations.
He confirmed that like Russell suggested in Spa, Mercedes are now moving away from the theory that it is the Brit's driving style that explains his deficit to championship leader and team-mate Antonelli.
However, he also revealed that the issue Russell was complaining of did occur on Antonelli's car as well, even though the 19-year-old went on to claim victory in Spa.
"Essentially, we’ve been having a software issue with both our cars, which basically meant that we hit the harvesting limit at Turn 1," Resta revealed.
"For this situation, basically, we had a boost issue on both cars from Turn 1 to basically Turn 5, and this has affected both George and Kimi, and we have seen both of them losing ground after a good start."
With Antonelli's race win and Russell's DNF, the Italian teenager now has a 50-point lead over his team-mate, and Hamilton has also managed to overtake Russell for P2 in the championship ahead of this weekend's Hungarian GP.
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