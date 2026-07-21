F1 stars fly economy with easyJet after Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1 may be bigger than ever, but it isn't all glitz and glamour for the stars of the grid.

In the fourth and final quarter of 2025, Liberty Media's financial figures showed F1 revenue had increased 14 per cent to a whopping $3.9billion, while operating income grew 28 per cent to $632 million and Adjusted OIBDA (Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortisation) increased 20 per cent to $946million.

But these eye-watering figures don't trickle down to the smaller teams and younger drivers on the grid.

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Whilst some stars like four-time champion Max Verstappen boast a multi-million private jet, it seems Racing Bulls duo Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson aren't so lucky when it comes to their grand prix travel arrangements.

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Lindblad and Lawson stay humble

Following last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, New Zealander Lawson took to Instagram to share a snap of him sat next to his rookie team-mate on an economy flight after the race in Spa.

The smiley selfie of the F1 driver duo was accompanied with a caption written by Lawson which read: "Shoutout easyJet."

Lindblad then reposted the same photo on his Instagram story, adding another caption that stated: "Stay humble."

This is just the latest in a series of snaps where Lindblad has been caught on an economy flight to and from F1 race weekends.

Ahead of this year's Barcelona-Catalunya GP, one fan took a picture of the 18-year-old sat in the middle seat watching his own onboards in preparation for the race in Spain.

But the modest mode of transport the Red Bull juniors are taking to and from the grand prix weekends certainly doesn't appear to be hurting their performance on track.

Ahead of the final round before the annual summer shutdown, Lawson has managed to cling onto his position in the top 10 of the championship, whilst Lindblad isn't far behind in P11, with 22 points to his name.

What's more important for the team however is that they are tied for fifth place in the constructors' standings with Alpine, with both teams having earned 61 points across the season so far.

It must be noted however that the cost of race weekend travel is exempt from the cost cap, so even if Racing Bulls do get a nice payout for beating Alpine at the end of the campaign, Lindblad and Lawson may still find themselves boarding economy flights in 2027.

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