Liberty Media have unveiled their astonishing 2025 financial results including their mega revenue increase for F1.

The American media company completed their acquisition of F1 back in 2017 and have since transformed the sport, opening it up to a much younger and diverse fanbase, partly thanks to Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive.

Now, the sport's growth can be translated to Liberty Media's financial figures, after they published their results from the fourth quarter and year end of 2025.

F1 revenue increased 14 per cent to an eyewatering $3.9billion, while their operating income grew 28 per cent to $632 million and Adjusted OIBDA (Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortisation) increased 20 per cent to $946million.

The sport's fanbase is healthy also, with fan attendance of 6.75million, up four per cent compared to 2024 and live viewership up 21 per cent compared to 2024.

F1 vs MotoGP 2025 revenue

F1 isn't the only major motorsport series owned by Liberty Media, following their acquisition of MotoGP in 2025.

While MotoGP's figures can't compare with F1's billion bonanza, the sport did enjoy increased revenue in 2025 and climbed 14 per cent to $573million.

Their operating income grew 86 per cent to $54 million, but crucially MotoGP boasted an attendance of over 3.66million, up 21 per cent compared to 2024 and cumulative TV viewership up 9 per cent compared to 2024.

"2025 was an exceptional and productive year for Liberty, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead,” said Derek Chang, Liberty Media President & CEO.

"We delivered on our key strategic objectives – strengthening Formula 1’s growth trajectory, completing the MotoGP acquisition and streamlining our structure following the Liberty Live split-off last December.

"This year, we remain focused on sustaining F1’s momentum, positioning MotoGP for future growth and remaining disciplined yet opportunistic with our capital to drive shareholder value."

Following the publication of Liberty Media's 2025 financial results, it was also announced that Red Bull have extended their partnership with title sponsor Oracle.

The team confirmed the multi-year extension on their social media, and according to Dutch insider Erik van Haren Oracle reportedly paid $100million annually starting in 2022. Now, this figure is expected to be slightly higher.

