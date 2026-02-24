Drive to Survive changes format for Season 8 and fans aren’t happy

F1 fans on social media have been left bemused by the decision to cut the number of episodes for season eight of Netflix's Drive to Survive.

The hit docu-series - whose first season aired back in 2019 - is preparing for the release of season eight, which will document for the 2025 F1 season in which we saw many dramatic twists and turns.

But despite the 2025 season having seen a thrilling three-way championship battle which went all the way down to the final race of the season, season eight of Drive to Survive will only have eight episodes, rather than the 10 that all of the previous seven seasons have had.

GPFans have contacted both F1 and Netflix to ask why this is the case, but it has left fans on social media unhappy.

Underneath a post on X from the official F1 account which showed only eight episodes and their titles, one user commented: "Where are the other 2 episodes?"

Another F1 fan said: "Why only 8 episodes?? We normally have 10," while one pointed to the fact that the F1 seasons are so long these days, yet the Drive to Survive series is so short: "Where’s the other 2 episodes? 24 races covered by 8 episodes?"

Another commenter also expressed their disappointment: "Only 8 episodes this time?"

What will Drive to Survive season eight focus on?

GPFans have completed a full rundown of the episodes, with the majority of the series focusing on Red Bull and McLaren.

Red Bull sacked their long-time team principal and Drive to Survive stalwart Christian Horner last summer after 20 years in the job, replacing him with Laurent Mekies.

McLaren, meanwhile, had immense pressure placed on them by their decision to implement 'papaya rules' on their drivers throughout the year, not favouring either Lando Norris nor Oscar Piastri in their hunt for the title.

This arguably allowed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen back into the fight, and the season culminated towards a thrilling three-way showdown in the final few races.

