Max Verstappen claims F1 fans are clueless over 2026 regulations
Max Verstappen claims F1 fans are clueless over 2026 regulations
Max Verstappen is not happy with the FIA regs
Max Verstappen has claimed that F1’s regulations have become so complicated that fans do not understand what is going on.
The Dutchman made the comments during the FIA post-race press conference at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he opened up on what he believes F1 needs to improve ahead of the 2026 regulation changes.
F1 is preparing for a rules reset next season, with new-look cars and revised power units set to arrive in the sport.
But Verstappen has suggested that the current direction of the championship has become too far removed from what he considers pure motorsport.
The comments came after Verstappen raced outside of F1 in the Nurburgring 24hrs, insisting that his recent experiences had reminded him how simple and exciting motorsport can be when the regulations are less restrictive.
“I mean, for me, even this season, of course, I’ve been racing also different kind of cars and especially last week, that reminds me how pure motorsport can be and how great the racing can be,” Verstappen said.
“So, yeah, when I come back into Formula 1, the thing is of course here, especially most of the drivers, we’re the best in the world.
“So even if you would give us a rental car, we’ll give you a good show and we’ll race each other very hard and well. So it has nothing to do in that sense with the rules.”
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Verstappen criticises complex F1 rules
Verstappen then went further, arguing that drivers are being forced to manage too many complicated procedures while racing.
“But for me, while driving, yeah, it’s all a bit confusing,” he added. “It’s not what Formula 1 should be about.
“It’s way too complex, all of this. Most of the rules, the fans don’t even know what we are dealing with while driving, what is allowed when you’re behind or when you’re the car ahead, what we have to do on a formation lap or what we have to do in an out-lap, or how much battery that we’re allowed to charge.
“All these things are just such a shame that we have to deal with all these things.”
Verstappen said he hoped F1’s planned changes for next season would help move the sport back towards more natural racing.
“For me F1 just needs to be more pure and I really hope that what they try to do next year will go through because I think that is necessary, the minimum necessary, to make it a bit more natural and a bit more back to normal, or at least a bit more pure racing,” he said.
“But like I said, as drivers, give us any kind of car, we’ll always race and give a good entertainment or a good show.”
READ MORE: Russell in FIA wrath after Canadian Grand Prix tantrum
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