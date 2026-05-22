Max Verstappen issues statement on F1 future after FIA intervention

Max Verstappen has hinted that he plans to stay in Formula 1 for the long haul, provided the FIA's proposed new engine regulations for 2027 are implemented.

The 28-year-old Dutchman had spoken of potentially leaving the sport after 2026 due to the sweeping new regulations that he dislikes so intensely.

But it appears his criticism has had the desired impact with the FIA already announcing interim changes which came into force in Miami earlier this month, and now a much bigger change for 2027.

Article continues under video

A preliminary agreement has been reached to adjust the balance for 2027 to 60 percent ICE and 40 percent electric power, boosting combustion engine performance and reducing electric capacity.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton makes Ferrari contract announcement

Regulation changes will mean a better package

When asked if the new plans make his staying in F1 more likely, Verstappen told The Race: “Yeah, definitely. I just want a good product in Formula 1 and that will for sure improve the product.

“The changes that will hopefully happen next year, that will already help a lot. Because I've always said it doesn't matter if I had a good car or not, it's just a product. And I think the product will improve like that. So naturally I think then the enjoyment will go up as well.

"I’m confident these improvements will enhance the overall product, and naturally, that will make racing even more enjoyable.”

Verstappen had talked about potential retirement in March.

Things are 'nearly back to normal' for Verstappen

Verstappen's current Red Bull contract is due to run through 2028, but the four-time world champion reportedly has an exit clause which will kick in this summer should he be outside the top two in the championship standings by the summer break.

It appears likely that will be the case (Verstappen is currently seventh) but it appears the changes mean he may not decide to test the market later this year.

“It will make the product better, so that means that I'm happier and that's what I want to be able to continue in Formula 1.

“I'm not ‘yes or no’, it doesn't matter. For me, I'm happy where I'm at, the team is really progressing and that's also very exciting to see.

“I always wanted to continue anyway but I always wanted to see change and I think the change that's coming now is definitely very, very positive - or I would say almost back to normal. So that's good.”

Verstappen does know that those changes are not yet official as he cautioned: “Of course, we’ll have to wait until everything is fully confirmed.”

READ MORE: Ricciardo offered Mercedes F1 contract to drive alongside Lewis Hamilton

Related