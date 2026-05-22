F1 Practice Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Practice Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 returns to Canada for the third sprint weekend of the 2026 championship
The 2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix weekend gets underway today (Friday, May 22) at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, so here's everything you need to know about the one and only practice session of the event.
After a sprint weekend kicked off the 2026 calendar resumption in Miami last time out, F1 fans will once again be treated to a jam-packed sprint programme in Montreal.
Mercedes will return to the track as favourites and as leaders of both the drivers' and constructors' standings thanks to George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, who, at 19 years old, still leads the championship.
After claiming a third consecutive victory in Miami, Antonelli now has a 20-point advantage over his team-mate and title rival.
Russell will be hoping to bounce back and prove he can still lead the fight with the Silver Arrows, who are also bringing their first major upgrade package of the season.
Will Toto Wolff's outfit continue their display of dominance this weekend or will McLaren and Red Bull be able to build on the progress they showed off earlier this month? Oh, and what time is practice taking place? Let's find out.
To celebrate the Canadian GP, the F1 Store is offering 25 per cent off selected lines until 5pm BST on Monday, May 25, with code: CANADA25. No luck finding the item you’re after? GPFans have you covered with an exclusive reader discount. Use code: GPFANS17 to get up to 17 per cent off all lines.
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F1 Practice Times - 2026 Canadian Grand Prix
The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve will only host one practice session this weekend, and unlike Miami last time out, Friday's FP1 session will not be extended.
Drivers and teams were able to make use of a 90-minute practice in Miami in order to blow away the cobwebs following the five-week enforced spring break, but the usual programme will resume in Montreal with just a single hour of practice taking place.
FP1 will kick off the Canadian sprint weekend on Friday, May 22, at 12:30 ET (17:30 BST) before sprint qualifying takes place at 16:30 local time, or 21:30 BST.
Find the practice session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday, May 22, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (ET)
|12:30 Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|17:30 Friday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|18:30 Friday
|United States (CT)
|11:30 Friday
|United States (PT)
|09:30 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|13:30 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|00:30 Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|02:00 Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|02:30 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|10:30 Friday
|Japan (JST)
|01:30 Saturday
|China (CST)
|00:30 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|18:30 Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|19:30 Friday
|India (IST)
|22:00 Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|00:30 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|19:30 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|20:30 Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|19:30 Friday
How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
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