Motorsport world stunned by sudden death of NASCAR champion Kyle Busch (41)

The motorsport world is in mourning today as it comes to terms with the shocking death of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

Busch was just 41 years old when he passed away in hospital on Thursday, just hours after his team had released a statement to say he would miss this weekend's action in Charlotte.

As yet, no public details have been released about the 'severe illness' which claimed the life of one of motorsport's greatest stars. He had been hospitalised earlier this week.

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Kyle Busch death announced

Per Oval Insider, a joint statement on behalf of the Busch family, his Richard Childress Racing team and NASCAR confirmed the devastating news on Thursday evening.

The statement announcing his tragic passing read: "Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch.

"A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.

"Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal 'Rowdy Nation.'

Thoughts are with the Busch family

"Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha's parents, Kurt and all of Kyle's family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.

"During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family's privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate."

Two-time Cup Series champion Busch was one of the most successful drivers in the history of the sport, going to victory lane 234 times in the three national series - 34 times more than any other driver.

Busch is survived by his wife Samantha, and his children Brexton and Lennix.

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