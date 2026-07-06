Five suspects arrested after F1 legend injured in robbery at his home
Five suspects arrested after F1 legend injured in robbery at his home
An update after the horrific incidentMake us your Google favorite
Five suspects are now in custody in France following the horrific robbery at the home of F1 legend Alain Prost.
The 71-year-old four-time world champion suffered a head wound when masked intruders forced their way into his home in Nyon, Switzerland early one morning in May.
The Prost family were threatened during the shocking incident and Prost's son was forced to open the family safe before the contents - including several luxury watches - were taken.
The local Public Prosecutor’s Office said in the immediate aftermath: “The Vaud Cantonal Police immediately deployed a major search operation and notified the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which opened a criminal investigation. Investigations are continuing to identify and arrest the perpetrators.
“This event required the involvement of several patrols from the Vaud gendarmerie, the canine brigade, the Nyon-Region Police, inspectors from the security police and the forensic police brigade, an ESU psychological support team for the family, the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security and the French Gendarmerie.”
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Arrests made after Prost robbery
Now, just over a month after the attack, we have an update with the news of five arrests being made, per the public prosecutor's office in Pontoise near Paris.
The suspects - who are aged between 16 and 22 - are accused of theft, kidnapping, false imprisonment and forming a criminal organisation. Two of the suspects are minors while the remainder are currently in custody.
Attack on F1 legend is not an isolated incident
According to local media, the Prost robbery is not an isolated incident with properties in French-speaking Switzerland regularly targeted by criminals.
According to several experts in the luxury goods sector, the so-called "homejackings" have been increasing sharply in the Lake Geneva region for some time. In 2025 alone some 18 such cases were recorded, often perpetrated by gangs targeting prestigious watch collections.
Alain Prost: A true F1 legend
Prost is one of the most decorated drivers in F1 history, and held the all-time record for race victories for 14 years until Michael Schumacher finally broke it in 2001.
The four-time world champion was nicknamed The Professor for his cerebral, calculated approach behind the wheel, although his dealings with his racing teams were notably less smooth – leaving more than one team on less than cordial terms.
The Frenchman is possibly best known for his fierce rivalry with one-time McLaren team-mate Ayrton Senna, the pair infamously deciding two championships in a row by crashing into each other – Prost winning the first, in 1989, and Senna winning the second the following year.
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