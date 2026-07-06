F1 News Today: Brundle fury as FIA blame 'software error' for British Grand Prix chaos
F1 News Today: Brundle fury as FIA blame 'software error' for British Grand Prix chaos
All the fallout from Silverstone 2026Make us your Google favorite
Martin Brundle reacted furiously to the end of the British Grand Prix on Sunday, with the race finishing under safety car conditions at Silverstone.
The safety car was deployed after Max Verstappen spun out of the race on Lap 48 of 52, getting beached at Stowe.
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FIA issue official statement as 'software error' to blame for safety car chaos at British GP
F1's governing body, the FIA, have issued an official statement explaining why the British Grand Prix ended behind the safety car at Silverstone.
Fans and pundits alike were left scratching their heads after Charles Leclerc clinched victory under safety car conditions on Sunday.
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F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen crash costs Lewis Hamilton in dramatic finish to British Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc took his first F1 victory since 2024 on Sunday at the British Grand Prix, which finished under the safety car in dramatic fashion.
The safety car was deployed on the 48th lap of the 52-lap race when Max Verstappen spun out at Stowe while running in third, getting beached in the gravel and requiring his car to be retrieved.
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Christian Horner makes F1 return at British Grand Prix
Hide your embattled team principals, Christian Horner rocked up at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.
It's a full year since the former Red Bull boss was in an F1 paddock - at Silverstone in 2025, just days before his unexpected departure from his team and, for the time being the sport - although he's stayed at least adjacent to the headlines since then.
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LEGO F1 race descends into chaos as cars get STUCK in gravel at Silverstone
Considering they race around in F1 cars for a living, you would think that the 22 stars of the grid would be able to safely race 25km/h LEGO karts around Silverstone.
But you would be wrong for thinking that. The drivers' parade at the British Grand Prix descended into chaos, with the drivers immediately trying to race each other in their mini karts.
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