Lewis Hamilton Silverstone podium at risk as Ferrari star under FIA investigation

Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton could yet see his podium finish at the British Grand Prix taken away from him.

Hamilton crossed the line in P3 as the race ended behind the safety car at Silverstone.

Charles Leclerc took the flag followed by George Russell, who stayed out following Max Verstappen's late crash to move him ahead of Hamilton.

Article continues under video

Now things could go from bad to worse for the seven-time champion who not only missed out on P2, but could also lose his third-place finish.

The Ferrari driver is being investigated for a yellow flag infringement, which if he is found guilty would drop him out of the points entirely due to the bunched up finish.

Hamilton will visit the stewards after the race with a decision expected imminently as to whether he has kept his podium spot.

More to follow...

Related