close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Silverstone, British GP, 2025, generic

F1 Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions

Silverstone, British GP, 2025, generic — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions

All the important details from Silverstone

Google Make us your Google favorite

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone takes place TODAY (Sunday, July 5) and we have full results, finishing positions and timesheets for you.

This is the main meal to Saturday's sprint race starter, won by young Kimi Antonelli to further extend his championship lead.

Of course, a few points gained in the sprint means very little compared to the impact that a Sunday race win - and the 25 points which accompany it - mean for a driver's championship chances.

Antonelli is the man best placed for that though, sitting on pole position after a dominant lap to put right his mistakes of Friday (which had seen Hamilton take pole for the Sprint).

The crowd at Silverstone will be praying for a 10th British Grand Prix victory for Hamilton, while Mercedes' George Russell is looking for a maiden home race victory from fourth on the grid.

Check back to this page later on Sunday for the finishing positions and times from the British Grand Prix!

F1 HEADLINES: Horner to make shock return, Red Bull figure absent

F1 2026 British Grand Prix results

Full results will here at the conclusion of the race (start time 3pm BST):

F1 2026 British Grand Prix results
Pos Driver Team Gap
1 TBC TBC TBC
2 TBC TBC TBC
3 TBC TBC TBC
4 TBC TBC TBC
5 TBC TBC TBC
6 TBC TBC TBC
7 TBC TBC TBC
8 TBC TBC TBC
9 TBC TBC TBC
10 TBC TBC TBC
11 TBC TBC TBC
12 TBC TBC TBC
13 TBC TBC TBC
14 TBC TBC TBC
15 TBC TBC TBC
16 TBC TBC TBC
17 TBC TBC TBC
18 TBC TBC TBC
19 TBC TBC TBC
20 TBC TBC TBC
21 TBC TBC TBC
22 TBC TBC TBC

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.

QUALIFYING RESULTS: British Grand Prix timesheets and grid positions

Related

F1 Silverstone British Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 2026 British Grand Prix starting grid with late penalties applied

F1 2026 British Grand Prix starting grid with late penalties applied

  • 18 minutes ago
Christian Horner makes F1 return at British Grand Prix

Christian Horner makes F1 return at British Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
'We're not clowns' - Max Verstappen hits out at LEGO F1 parade at British Grand Prix

'We're not clowns' - Max Verstappen hits out at LEGO F1 parade at British Grand Prix

  • Today 11:00
F1 Race Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Race Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • Today 10:00
Lewis Hamilton left 'shaking' after British Grand Prix performance at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton left 'shaking' after British Grand Prix performance at Silverstone

  • Today 09:15
F1 Silverstone corner names explained: Maggotts, Becketts, INFAMOUS Copse and more

F1 Silverstone corner names explained: Maggotts, Becketts, INFAMOUS Copse and more

  • Today 08:45

Just in

15:27
Top Sky F1 pundit absent at British Grand Prix
15:10
F1 2026 British Grand Prix starting grid with late penalties applied
14:52
LEGO F1 race descends into chaos as cars get STUCK in gravel at Silverstone
13:55
Christian Horner makes F1 return at British Grand Prix
12:00
Lewis Hamilton British Grand Prix record: His incredible Silverstone career stats
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Top Sky F1 pundit absent at British Grand Prix F1 British Grand Prix

Top Sky F1 pundit absent at British Grand Prix

1 minute ago
F1 2026 British Grand Prix starting grid with late penalties applied F1 British Grand Prix

F1 2026 British Grand Prix starting grid with late penalties applied

18 minutes ago
LEGO F1 race descends into chaos as cars get STUCK in gravel at Silverstone British Grand Prix

LEGO F1 race descends into chaos as cars get STUCK in gravel at Silverstone

36 minutes ago
Christian Horner makes F1 return at British Grand Prix Christian Horner

Christian Horner makes F1 return at British Grand Prix

1 hour ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x