F1 Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone takes place TODAY (Sunday, July 5) and we have full results, finishing positions and timesheets for you.

This is the main meal to Saturday's sprint race starter, won by young Kimi Antonelli to further extend his championship lead.

Of course, a few points gained in the sprint means very little compared to the impact that a Sunday race win - and the 25 points which accompany it - mean for a driver's championship chances.

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Antonelli is the man best placed for that though, sitting on pole position after a dominant lap to put right his mistakes of Friday (which had seen Hamilton take pole for the Sprint).

The crowd at Silverstone will be praying for a 10th British Grand Prix victory for Hamilton, while Mercedes' George Russell is looking for a maiden home race victory from fourth on the grid.

Check back to this page later on Sunday for the finishing positions and times from the British Grand Prix!

F1 HEADLINES: Horner to make shock return, Red Bull figure absent

F1 2026 British Grand Prix results

Full results will here at the conclusion of the race (start time 3pm BST):

F1 2026 British Grand Prix results Pos Driver Team Gap 1 TBC TBC TBC 2 TBC TBC TBC 3 TBC TBC TBC 4 TBC TBC TBC 5 TBC TBC TBC 6 TBC TBC TBC 7 TBC TBC TBC 8 TBC TBC TBC 9 TBC TBC TBC 10 TBC TBC TBC 11 TBC TBC TBC 12 TBC TBC TBC 13 TBC TBC TBC 14 TBC TBC TBC 15 TBC TBC TBC 16 TBC TBC TBC 17 TBC TBC TBC 18 TBC TBC TBC 19 TBC TBC TBC 20 TBC TBC TBC 21 TBC TBC TBC 22 TBC TBC TBC

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.

QUALIFYING RESULTS: British Grand Prix timesheets and grid positions

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