F1 2026 British Grand Prix starting grid with late penalties applied

The grid is set for the big showdown at Silverstone

Kimi Antonelli will start the British Grand Prix from pole position later today (Sunday July 5) after a stunning single-lap performance on Saturday, further cementing his status as the driver to beat in the sport right now.

Charles Leclerc will join him on the front row after ending a session ahead of his Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton for the first time all weekend, with the Brit starting from third.

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George Russell recovered from an early off in qualifying to get a new front wing attached and form an all-British second row with his former team-mate Hamilton, with Isack Hadjar a surprise fifth ahead of Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton provide an all-British third row, ahead of the final realistic challenger for the podium, Oscar Piastri, in seventh.

The order further back on the grid is more or less business as usual, although a Q1 mistake by Franco Colapinto does mean that a Cadillac (Valtteri Bottas' specifically) will start ahead of a car other than an Aston Martin for once.

Meanwhile, Lance Stroll outqualified his Aston team-mate Fernando Alonso for the second time in recent weeks, but will still start from the very back of the grid after his team changed some power unit elements in his car ahead of qualifying.

A late penalty was handed out to Pierre Gasly after the stewards found him guilty of impeding Lance Stroll. The Frenchman will now start from 15th following a three-place grid drop.

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F1 Starting Grid - British Grand Prix

The final confirmed starting grid from the FIA is as follows:

F1 British Grand Prix 2026 Starting Grid Pos Driver Team 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 4 George Russell Mercedes 5 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 6 Lando Norris McLaren 7 Max Verstappen Red Bull 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren 9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 13 Oliver Bearman Haas 14 Carlos Sainz Williams 15 Pierre Gasly* Alpine 16 Alex Albon Williams 17 Esteban Ocon Haas 18 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 19 Franco Colapinto Alpine 20 Sergio Perez Cadillac 21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 22 Lance Stroll** Aston Martin

*Pierre Gasly will start P15 after a late penalty for impeding in qualifying. **Stroll will drop from 21st to 22nd for power unit component changes outside of his allotted allowance.

British Grand Prix Start Time

Lights out for the British Grand Prix is today (Sunday, July 5, 2026), now at 3pm local time (BST) at Silverstone.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time Local time (BST) 15:00 Central European Summer Time (CEST) 16:00 United States (ET) 10:00 United States (CT) 09:00 United States (PT) 07:00 Brazil (BRT) 11:00 Australia (AWST) 22:00 Sunday Australia (ACT) 23:30 Sunday Australia (AET) 00:00 Monday Mexico (CST) 08:00 Japan (JST) 23:00 Sunday China (CST) 22:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 16:00 Egypt (EEST) 17:00 India (IST) 19:30 Sunday Singapore (SGT) 22:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 17:00 United Arab Emirates (GST) 18:00 Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 17:00

How to watch the race live

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. There is great news for UK fans who get the option to watch this weekend live AND free on Channel 4.

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 *United States Apple TV Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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