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Antonelli and Hamilton in Canada

F1 2026 British Grand Prix starting grid with late penalties applied

Antonelli and Hamilton in Canada — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 2026 British Grand Prix starting grid with late penalties applied

The grid is set for the big showdown at Silverstone

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Kimi Antonelli will start the British Grand Prix from pole position later today (Sunday July 5) after a stunning single-lap performance on Saturday, further cementing his status as the driver to beat in the sport right now.

Charles Leclerc will join him on the front row after ending a session ahead of his Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton for the first time all weekend, with the Brit starting from third.

READ MORE: F1 star rocked by late FIA penalty at British Grand Prix

George Russell recovered from an early off in qualifying to get a new front wing attached and form an all-British second row with his former team-mate Hamilton, with Isack Hadjar a surprise fifth ahead of Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton provide an all-British third row, ahead of the final realistic challenger for the podium, Oscar Piastri, in seventh.

The order further back on the grid is more or less business as usual, although a Q1 mistake by Franco Colapinto does mean that a Cadillac (Valtteri Bottas' specifically) will start ahead of a car other than an Aston Martin for once.

Meanwhile, Lance Stroll outqualified his Aston team-mate Fernando Alonso for the second time in recent weeks, but will still start from the very back of the grid after his team changed some power unit elements in his car ahead of qualifying.

A late penalty was handed out to Pierre Gasly after the stewards found him guilty of impeding Lance Stroll. The Frenchman will now start from 15th following a three-place grid drop.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner to make shock return, Red Bull figure absent

F1 Starting Grid - British Grand Prix

The final confirmed starting grid from the FIA is as follows:

F1 British Grand Prix 2026 Starting Grid
Pos Driver Team
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari
4 George Russell Mercedes
5 Isack Hadjar Red Bull
6 Lando Norris McLaren
7 Max Verstappen Red Bull
8 Oscar Piastri McLaren
9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls
10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls
11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi
12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi
13 Oliver Bearman Haas
14 Carlos Sainz Williams
15 Pierre Gasly* Alpine
16 Alex Albon Williams
17 Esteban Ocon Haas
18 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac
19 Franco Colapinto Alpine
20 Sergio Perez Cadillac
21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
22 Lance Stroll** Aston Martin

*Pierre Gasly will start P15 after a late penalty for impeding in qualifying. **Stroll will drop from 21st to 22nd for power unit component changes outside of his allotted allowance.

British Grand Prix Start Time

Lights out for the British Grand Prix is today (Sunday, July 5, 2026), now at 3pm local time (BST) at Silverstone.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time
Local time (BST)15:00
Central European Summer Time (CEST)16:00
United States (ET)10:00
United States (CT)09:00
United States (PT)07:00
Brazil (BRT)11:00
Australia (AWST)22:00 Sunday
Australia (ACT)23:30 Sunday
Australia (AET)00:00 Monday
Mexico (CST)08:00
Japan (JST)23:00 Sunday
China (CST)22:00 Sunday
South Africa (SAST)16:00
Egypt (EEST)17:00
India (IST)19:30 Sunday
Singapore (SGT)22:00 Sunday
Turkey (TRT)17:00
United Arab Emirates (GST)18:00 Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)17:00

How to watch the race live

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. There is great news for UK fans who get the option to watch this weekend live AND free on Channel 4.

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports, Channel 4
*United StatesApple TV
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

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