F1 2026 British Grand Prix starting grid with late penalties applied
F1 2026 British Grand Prix starting grid with late penalties applied
The grid is set for the big showdown at SilverstoneMake us your Google favorite
Kimi Antonelli will start the British Grand Prix from pole position later today (Sunday July 5) after a stunning single-lap performance on Saturday, further cementing his status as the driver to beat in the sport right now.
Charles Leclerc will join him on the front row after ending a session ahead of his Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton for the first time all weekend, with the Brit starting from third.
READ MORE: F1 star rocked by late FIA penalty at British Grand Prix
George Russell recovered from an early off in qualifying to get a new front wing attached and form an all-British second row with his former team-mate Hamilton, with Isack Hadjar a surprise fifth ahead of Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton provide an all-British third row, ahead of the final realistic challenger for the podium, Oscar Piastri, in seventh.
The order further back on the grid is more or less business as usual, although a Q1 mistake by Franco Colapinto does mean that a Cadillac (Valtteri Bottas' specifically) will start ahead of a car other than an Aston Martin for once.
Meanwhile, Lance Stroll outqualified his Aston team-mate Fernando Alonso for the second time in recent weeks, but will still start from the very back of the grid after his team changed some power unit elements in his car ahead of qualifying.
A late penalty was handed out to Pierre Gasly after the stewards found him guilty of impeding Lance Stroll. The Frenchman will now start from 15th following a three-place grid drop.
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F1 Starting Grid - British Grand Prix
The final confirmed starting grid from the FIA is as follows:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|15
|Pierre Gasly*
|Alpine
|16
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|22
|Lance Stroll**
|Aston Martin
*Pierre Gasly will start P15 after a late penalty for impeding in qualifying. **Stroll will drop from 21st to 22nd for power unit component changes outside of his allotted allowance.
British Grand Prix Start Time
Lights out for the British Grand Prix is today (Sunday, July 5, 2026), now at 3pm local time (BST) at Silverstone.
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Time
|Local time (BST)
|15:00
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|16:00
|United States (ET)
|10:00
|United States (CT)
|09:00
|United States (PT)
|07:00
|Brazil (BRT)
|11:00
|Australia (AWST)
|22:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|23:30 Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|00:00 Monday
|Mexico (CST)
|08:00
|Japan (JST)
|23:00 Sunday
|China (CST)
|22:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|16:00
|Egypt (EEST)
|17:00
|India (IST)
|19:30 Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|22:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|17:00
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|18:00 Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|17:00
How to watch the race live
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. There is great news for UK fans who get the option to watch this weekend live AND free on Channel 4.
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports, Channel 4
|*United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
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