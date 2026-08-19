Yuki Tsunoda, welcome back to F1, your time is now.

That is, according to a very real and not made up prophecy, handed down from the greats of the sport and definitely not made up by someone on social media.

In case you missed the news on Wednesday morning, Tsunoda will get his F1 start since Abu Dhabi last year at this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix after Isack Hadjar injured his wrist over the summer break.

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That means Liam Lawson steps up to replace him at Red Bull and Tsunoda coming back in at Racing Bulls in the Kiwi's place.

So what is the prophecy? We have Twitter user @yang_yukino to thank for that (sorry, sorry, I mean we have Giuseppe Farina to thank for receiving the original Great Prophecy in 1949), posting a doctored Wikipedia page detailing the foretelling of the arrival of a 'man of small stature and great energy' months ago.

READ MORE: Red Bull star set to MISS Dutch Grand Prix as injury strikes

The Great Prophecy

As 'told to Farina', the Great Prophecy reads: "A man of small stature and great energy will come from the East to bring great change to the world. He will be born in the new century and challenge those of the old at high velocities. He is cursed to receive his best result in a race shrouded in controversy, but his talent will be generational."

The lore has since been updated, with the 'Prophecy of the Return of the Great', a message 'carved into the winner's podium at the 1950 British Grand Prix', found by Luigi Fagioli, the Abruzzi Robber.

The, ahem, very real Wikipedia page reads: "The prophecy predicts the return of a driver who is 'cursed to a first stint of obscurity and a second stint of greatness'.

"It is widely believed that the driver spoken of in the prophecy is the same as that of The Great Prophecy, typically considered to be Yuki Tsunoda."

It's been a long summer break for all of us, hasn't it?

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