Red Bull star set to MISS F1 Dutch Grand Prix as injury forces driver changes
Red Bull star set to MISS F1 Dutch Grand Prix as injury forces driver changes
Red Bull will likely be without HadjarMake us your Google favorite
Red Bull star Isack Hadjar will likely miss this weekend's F1 Dutch Grand Prix due to a wrist injury.
The 21‐year‐old French driver sustained the injury during a training session at the gym according to a report from respected Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.
Hadjar's injury means New Zealander Liam Lawson will get a temporary promotion from Racing Bulls back to the Red Bull lineup alongside four-time world champion Max Verstappen. He raced for Red Bull twice in early 2025 before being demoted.
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Tsunoda set for Racing Bulls drive
Lawson’s promotion leaves an open seat at Racing Bulls that will likely be filled by Yuki Tsunoda next weekend.
The 26‐year‐old Japanese driver is currently serving as a test and reserve driver for both Red Bull teams. After losing his race seat with the main team to Hadjar last year,
Tsunoda is set to return temporarily, partnering with British youngster Lindblad as he steps in for the sister team.
The injury will come as a massive blow to Hadjar, who has put in some impressive drives this season. He currently sits eighth in the championship standings, some 41 points behind team-mate Verstappen.
The promotion for Lawson is a deserved one after he has enjoyed a stellar first half of 2026, collecting 43 points to sit right behind Hadjar in the standings.
Practice at Zandvoort gets under way on Friday (August 21) with the Dutch Grand Prix taking place on Sunday afternoon (August 23).
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