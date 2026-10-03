F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix positions and times from Sepang
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix positions and times from Sepang
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The crucial battle for pole position dominates today's (Saturday) schedule at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, and we will bring you full results and times.
Grid positions will be all-important for Sunday's 56-lap race, which is scheduled to take place in brutal heat at the Sepang International Circuit with some rain potentially thrown in.
Malaysia stepped in to host this race after Bahrain's April date was cancelled due to the conflict in the Middle East, and now here we are. Round 16 of the 2026 world championship is a go and we have 60 minutes of thrilling action to decide pole.
Proceedings get under way at 4pm local time today (Saturday), which is 9am in the UK, 10am in Central Europe or 4am on the East Coast of the United States.
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F1 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix Qualifying results
Full results from Sepang will appear here:
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How does F1 Qualifying work in 2026?
There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations most drivers and fans hate so much.
Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of five cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have six being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.
The other notable change lies in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.
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