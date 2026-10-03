Lewis Hamilton's boss issues statement about his Ferrari F1 future

He really, really wants everyone to stop asking about this

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has spoken to the media for the first time since his team publicly backed him this week.

The Scuderia arranged a media call on Tuesday in which they bit back at rumours that the Frenchman's job is in peril as the team's season - and theoretical championship challenge - falls apart.

Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner revved the situation up into overdrive last week when he hinted in an interview that he'd be more than happy to take over from Vasseur if the situation was right.

Article continues under video

That prompted pushback this week from the team, as well as seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, as they insisted that they're satisfied with the direction of the team as things stand.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari drama as F1 boss intervenes and uncomfortable Hamilton question asked

Vasseur: We were not working in serenity

Vasseur was one of three team bosses selected for the FIA's team representative press conference at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia on Friday, giving him the chance to speak on his team's defence for the first time.

"When you see the noise and all the rumours in the press all the week, I think as a team we need to work in serenity," he told the assembled media, "and it was absolutely not the case.

"And I think the statement was mandatory to do something, or it would have been the same this weekend.

"But honestly, the big issue that we have today is to the stability, the serenity into the team, the focus that we need to have, and not to have this kind of question."

Ferrari's Vasseur defence

Maria Conti, Ferrari's chief communications officer, scheduled the call to reaffirm the team's commitment to Vasseur, insisting that the 58-year-old Frenchman retains the full support of the Scuderia's top brass.

"In the recent days, there has been increasing speculation surrounding Scuderia Ferrari HP, and particularly dedicated to its leadership," Conti said.

"Ferrari's position is clear, has not changed, and Ferrari has made its choices already, and we have full confidence in Fred Vasseur and in his team, and we continue to do so."

Conti continued, stating that the media call was not simply in response to the Horner speculation, but to the increased scrutiny that Vasseur has been under in recent weeks.

"Ferrari has always attracted extraordinary interest, and it is only natural that many professionals aspire to be part of it.

"It is a reflection of the strength of what Ferrari really represents. So this is why we really want to avoid and we do not intend to fuel speculation or comment on assumptions coming from outside the company."

Ferrari defence not just about Horner

Conti also insisted that the decision to address the media was not just because of the former Red Bull man's latest comments, saying: "It is not just related to the story in The Times of Mr Horner.

"But in general, there is a lot of speculation about Fred. So again, we have confidence in Fred Vasseur and his team, and we continue to do so. And the position is clear, but not just now, we already confirmed in the past.

"Our focus now is on the work. We would like to be focused on the future. And this is always the Ferrari spirit and the spirit of our founder - humility and complete focus on the future.

"We are doing that today because we would like to avoid the next weekend in Malaysia being focused only on this kind of gossip and speculation. We would like to be focused on the race, on the performance, on the team, on Fred."

READ MORE: Christian Horner 'embarrassing' as F1 star blasts former Red Bull boss - 'It's simply a disgrace'

F1 RESULTS: Bahrain GP practice times and positions from Malaysia

Related