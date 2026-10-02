Martin Brundle has revealed he has spoken with Christian Horner about him becoming the new shock team principal at Ferrari.

The role is not vacant at the Maranello team, but Fred Vasseur's position is being heavily scrutinised internally as well as within the Italian media.

Ferrari did give public backing to Vasseur this week, but it comes with the knowledge that a similar vote of confidence to his predecessor Mattia Binotto resulted in him being axed just two weeks later.

Article continues under video

Vasseur's failure to build on a positive start in 2026, with Ferrari all but out of both title races, has weighed heavily against him and has led to speculation that Christian Horner would potentially come in as a shock successor to the Frenchman.

Horner recently teased an interest in the Ferrari job while promoting his upcoming book release, saying: “I’ve been a hired hand. I did 21 years sitting on the pit wall. I don’t need to go back to that.

“At this stage in my life, there’s only one team for which I would accept non-participation in ownership.

“Would I consider Ferrari? I mean, Ferrari is the biggest brand in Formula 1. It’s the dream. And arguably it’s the sleeping giant of Formula 1.”

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari drama as F1 boss intervenes and uncomfortable Hamilton question asked

Brundle: Horner not interested

But Martin Brundle has revealed he spoke with Horner to try and clear up the links between him and Ferrari, claiming things have been taken out of context.

Brundle said on Sky Sports before Bahrain Grand Prix free practice: "Being Ferrari team principal is the best job in Formula One and the worst job in Formula One, all at the same time because the pressure and the hero/zero curve in that team is vertical sometimes in terms of whether you're amazing or whether you're useless.

Fred Vasseur is under pressure as Ferrari boss

"So you've got to navigate your way through that. I can imagine there was a lot of talk of Christian Horner this week going, so I rang Christian to find out all about it.

"He said 'I was just being polite and respectful about Ferrari in another interview I did'. It was sort of two plus two equals seven-and-a-half, I think."

Brundle added that while it would be exciting at the prospect of seeing Lewis Hamilton working with Horner, especially given their heated rivalry in the 2021 F1 championship, that Ferrari's best option was to stick with Vasseur and not copy the tactics seen in football where managers are replaced regularly.

Ferrari should stick with Vasseur

He added: "Can you imagine Christian and Lewis working together after 2021 that might be an interesting dynamic for a while there. I don't think there's any point just keep changing, like you see in football.

"The role of team principal has actually changed quite dramatically as well in Formula 1 if you think about it as to who's now in those roles, but I think they just need to stay calm and keep their heads down and support each other.

"I don't think Christian is interested in that, as he told it to me that he's not interested in anything in particular at the moment until the right opportunity comes up."

READ MORE: FIA confirms double punishment after Lewis Hamilton investigation at Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 RESULTS: Bahrain GP practice times and positions from Malaysia

Related