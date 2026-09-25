F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
The very latest F1 standings from BakuMake us your Google favorite
Kimi Antonelli holds a commanding lead in the F1 standings heading into the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday (yes, Saturday) but that could be about to change.
The 20-year-old Italian put his Mercedes into a wall in Qualifying in Baku on Friday. leading to an early Q2 exit and a P16 grid slot.
That leaves his closest challenger - Mercedes team-mate George Russell - perfectly poised to cash in after the 28-year-old British star roared to pole position.
Russell was more than eight tenths of a second clear of second-placed Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) in what turned out to be a Baku beatdown for the Silver Arrows.
Lewis Hamilton's title bid has been all but extinguished by recent results, and his misery deepened as he qualified only P6 for Ferrari.
Let's check out the latest standings heading into the big race - which takes place on Saturday (September 26) to avoid a clash with Azerbaijan Remembrance Day on Sunday.
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Latest F1 Drivers' Standings
Antonelli has a massive 81-point lead over Russell heading into Saturday's race (noon UK, 7am Eastern), with Hamilton 101 points off the pace and falling fast:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|292
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|211
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|191
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mastercard
|186
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|167
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|145
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mastercard
|120
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull Racing
|71
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull Racing
|59
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|41
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|31
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|27
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|18
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi Revolut
|10
|15
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Audi Revolut
|7
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|6
|17
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|5
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|3
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|3
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|23
|Sergio Pérez
|Cadillac
|0
Latest F1 Constructors' Standings
Mercedes are dominant in the team standings, now leading faltering Ferrari by a massive 145 points:
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|503
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|358
|3
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|306
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|230
|5
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|77
|6
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|68
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|21
|8
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|17
|9
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|11
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|3
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
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