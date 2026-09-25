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Antonelli in focus with F1 and FIA blue and white backdrop, Hamilton with his back to camera talking to Russell out of focus in shot

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Antonelli in focus with F1 and FIA blue and white backdrop, Hamilton with his back to camera talking to Russell out of focus in shot — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The very latest F1 standings from Baku

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Kimi Antonelli holds a commanding lead in the F1 standings heading into the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday (yes, Saturday) but that could be about to change.

The 20-year-old Italian put his Mercedes into a wall in Qualifying in Baku on Friday. leading to an early Q2 exit and a P16 grid slot.

That leaves his closest challenger - Mercedes team-mate George Russell - perfectly poised to cash in after the 28-year-old British star roared to pole position.

Russell was more than eight tenths of a second clear of second-placed Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) in what turned out to be a Baku beatdown for the Silver Arrows.

Lewis Hamilton's title bid has been all but extinguished by recent results, and his misery deepened as he qualified only P6 for Ferrari.

Let's check out the latest standings heading into the big race - which takes place on Saturday (September 26) to avoid a clash with Azerbaijan Remembrance Day on Sunday.

READ MORE: Where do F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

Latest F1 Drivers' Standings

Antonelli has a massive 81-point lead over Russell heading into Saturday's race (noon UK, 7am Eastern), with Hamilton 101 points off the pace and falling fast:

Current 2026 F1 Driver Standings
Pos Driver Team Points
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 292
2 George Russell Mercedes 211
3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 191
4 Lando Norris McLaren Mastercard 186
5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 167
6 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 145
7 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mastercard 120
8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing 71
9 Liam Lawson Red Bull Racing 59
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 41
11 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 31
12 Franco Colapinto Alpine 27
13 Oliver Bearman Haas 18
14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi Revolut 10
15 Nico Hülkenberg Audi Revolut 7
16 Carlos Sainz Williams 6
17 Alexander Albon Williams 5
18 Esteban Ocon Haas 3
19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 3
20 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 1
21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0
22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0
23 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0
Antonelli now leads the title race by 81 points.
Antonelli now leads the title race by 81 points.

Latest F1 Constructors' Standings

Mercedes are dominant in the team standings, now leading faltering Ferrari by a massive 145 points:

Pos Team Points
1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 503
2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 358
3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 306
4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 230
5 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 77
6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 68
7 TGR Haas F1 Team 21
8 Audi Revolut F1 Team 17
9 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 11
10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 3
11 Cadillac F1 Team 0

F1 WAGs: Wives and girlfriends for every driver in 2026

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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