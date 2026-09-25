F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli holds a commanding lead in the F1 standings heading into the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday (yes, Saturday) but that could be about to change.

The 20-year-old Italian put his Mercedes into a wall in Qualifying in Baku on Friday. leading to an early Q2 exit and a P16 grid slot.

That leaves his closest challenger - Mercedes team-mate George Russell - perfectly poised to cash in after the 28-year-old British star roared to pole position.

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Russell was more than eight tenths of a second clear of second-placed Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) in what turned out to be a Baku beatdown for the Silver Arrows.

Lewis Hamilton's title bid has been all but extinguished by recent results, and his misery deepened as he qualified only P6 for Ferrari.

Let's check out the latest standings heading into the big race - which takes place on Saturday (September 26) to avoid a clash with Azerbaijan Remembrance Day on Sunday.

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Latest F1 Drivers' Standings

Antonelli has a massive 81-point lead over Russell heading into Saturday's race (noon UK, 7am Eastern), with Hamilton 101 points off the pace and falling fast:

Antonelli now leads the title race by 81 points.

Latest F1 Constructors' Standings

Mercedes are dominant in the team standings, now leading faltering Ferrari by a massive 145 points:

Pos Team Points 1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 503 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 358 3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 306 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 230 5 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 77 6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 68 7 TGR Haas F1 Team 21 8 Audi Revolut F1 Team 17 9 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 11 10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 3 11 Cadillac F1 Team 0

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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