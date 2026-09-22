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F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Baku

start, baku, f1 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Baku

Keep up-to-date with all the weather throughout the week here

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
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This weekend's first Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be the first autumnal race of the season in the northern hemisphere as the F1 bandwagon prepares to enter the final part of the campaign.

While Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes look set to take glory by the end of the year, there is still much to look out for. Can Max Verstappen get his first win? Is there any fight left in Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari? Will Aston Martin ever look like coming good?

Not all of those questions will be asked in Baku this weekend for what is round 15 of the world championship at a track that has offered its fair share of entertainment and highlights over the years but the weather add some extra spice to this event.

Here is a look at the latest weather forecast for the sessions at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which will continuously be updated up until and including race day.

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Here is the latest forecast from Baku ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Thursday, September 24, practice

The first practice session begins at 12.30pm local time (9.30am UK time) and takes place following an overcast yet dry morning in Baku. Temperatures will be a pleasant 26 degrees Celsius with bright sunshine and although there is a wind direction cutting across the start finish straight from the sea, it will only be a gentle breeze of around five mph so will not distract drivers.

Temperatures are set to creep up another degree for the second practice session at 4pm (1pm UK time) with a slightly stronger breeze at around 8 mph still cutting across the track. No rain is expected heading into the evening.

Friday, September 25, practice/qualifying

The final practice session takes place at 12.30pm (9.30am UK) following a very windy morning of over 40mph gusts. This eases off slightly by the time practice starts but winds will still chop across the start/finish straight from left to right at around 28mph. Temperatures sit around a warm 24 degrees despite the overcast conditions with no rain forecast following a dry start to the day.

Qualifying gets underway from 4pm (1pm UK) with conditions mostly the same, although the temperature drops slightly be a degree and the wind eases very slightly to 25mph. No rain is forecast heading into the evening.

Saturday, September 26, race

Following a dry start to the day the race gets underway at 3pm with overcast skies and a temperature around 25 degrees. The clouds are expected to break up as the race progresses though leaving no rain forecast.

There is a slight head wind for the drivers going down the long start/finish straight but nothing like the Saturday gusts and dropping to around 12mph.

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