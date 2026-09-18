close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton in Dior at Paris Fashion Week 2026

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed

Lewis Hamilton in Dior at Paris Fashion Week 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed

All the latest F1 news from around the world

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Lewis Hamilton has hit back at claims he has been trying to replace personnel inside Ferrari as his and the team's season continue to implode.

For much of this campaign, Hamilton and Ferrari have been considered as chief challengers to Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes in the drivers' and constructors' championships respectively.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes star makes F1 comeback as Alpine complete massive signing

Alpine have announced the hiring of former Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott, after years out of the sport.

Elliott, the Enstone team confirmed on Thursday, has joined the team as their new chief technical officer, bringing 23 years of experience in the sport after spells at McLaren and Renault before moving to Mercedes in 2012.

➡️ READ MORE

Former F1 team owner sent for trial on forgery charges

Former F1 team owner Gerard Lopez is set to go on trial on forgery charges in his home country of Luxembourg at the end of the year.

Lopez, who bought the Renault F1 team through his Genii Capital investment firm before the start of the 2010 season, is accused of 'intellectual forgery' related to his time as an F1 team owner.

➡️ READ MORE

Audi considering F1 sale as CEO reveals 'strong interest'

Audi is considering selling a minority stake in its F1 team with CEO Gernot Dollner revealing there is "strong interest".

The German automotive giant made its debut on the grid in 2026 after taking over the previous Sauber team.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion announces racing return for historic event

Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel will be back behind the wheel for a race in 2027.

The German was among the first drivers announced for the 2027 Race of Champions, which will be held in Wellington, New Zealand, the first time the iconic event has visited the country.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Mercedes Alpine

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Mercedes star makes F1 comeback as Alpine complete massive signing

Mercedes star makes F1 comeback as Alpine complete massive signing

  • Yesterday 20:55
Lewis Hamilton releases statement after Ferrari F1 replacement claims

Lewis Hamilton releases statement after Ferrari F1 replacement claims

  • Yesterday 19:45
'Lewis knew it, it's clear in the contract' - Ferrari boss confirms Hamilton vs Leclerc truth

'Lewis knew it, it's clear in the contract' - Ferrari boss confirms Hamilton vs Leclerc truth

  • Yesterday 08:56
Toto Wolff says Ferrari 'looked like idiots' over Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc incident

Toto Wolff says Ferrari 'looked like idiots' over Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc incident

  • September 14, 2026 20:59
Ferrari 'Achilles' heel' exposed after big missed opportunity for Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari 'Achilles' heel' exposed after big missed opportunity for Lewis Hamilton

  • September 16, 2026 20:45
Ferrari F1 boss 'annoyed' with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc as Maranello crisis deepens

Ferrari F1 boss 'annoyed' with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc as Maranello crisis deepens

  • September 16, 2026 08:55

Just in

17-9
New Lando Norris racing team posts 13 top job openings in major recruitment drive
17-9
Cadillac F1 owner completes huge team sale for big profit as investigation continues
17-9
Mercedes star makes F1 comeback as Alpine complete massive signing
17-9
Lewis Hamilton releases statement after Ferrari F1 replacement claims
17-9
Former F1 team owner sent for trial on forgery charges
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Former F1 team owner sent for trial on forgery charges F1 Off the Track

Former F1 team owner sent for trial on forgery charges

Yesterday 18:45
Audi considering F1 sale as CEO reveals 'strong interest' Audi F1

Audi considering F1 sale as CEO reveals 'strong interest'

Yesterday 10:57
Red Bull F1 star opens up on ‘not enjoying life' after team switch Yuki Tsunoda

Red Bull F1 star opens up on ‘not enjoying life' after team switch

Yesterday 08:14
Red Bull star's F1 future boosted with rival tipped to race in Japan in 2027 Red Bull

Red Bull star's F1 future boosted with rival tipped to race in Japan in 2027

September 16, 2026 22:27
Ontdek het op Google Play
x