F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed

All the latest F1 news from around the world

Lewis Hamilton has hit back at claims he has been trying to replace personnel inside Ferrari as his and the team's season continue to implode.

For much of this campaign, Hamilton and Ferrari have been considered as chief challengers to Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes in the drivers' and constructors' championships respectively.

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Mercedes star makes F1 comeback as Alpine complete massive signing

Alpine have announced the hiring of former Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott, after years out of the sport.

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Elliott, the Enstone team confirmed on Thursday, has joined the team as their new chief technical officer, bringing 23 years of experience in the sport after spells at McLaren and Renault before moving to Mercedes in 2012.

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Former F1 team owner sent for trial on forgery charges

Former F1 team owner Gerard Lopez is set to go on trial on forgery charges in his home country of Luxembourg at the end of the year.

Lopez, who bought the Renault F1 team through his Genii Capital investment firm before the start of the 2010 season, is accused of 'intellectual forgery' related to his time as an F1 team owner.

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Audi considering F1 sale as CEO reveals 'strong interest'

Audi is considering selling a minority stake in its F1 team with CEO Gernot Dollner revealing there is "strong interest".

The German automotive giant made its debut on the grid in 2026 after taking over the previous Sauber team.

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F1 champion announces racing return for historic event

Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel will be back behind the wheel for a race in 2027.

The German was among the first drivers announced for the 2027 Race of Champions, which will be held in Wellington, New Zealand, the first time the iconic event has visited the country.

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