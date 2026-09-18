F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
All the latest F1 news from around the worldMake us your Google favorite
Lewis Hamilton has hit back at claims he has been trying to replace personnel inside Ferrari as his and the team's season continue to implode.
For much of this campaign, Hamilton and Ferrari have been considered as chief challengers to Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes in the drivers' and constructors' championships respectively.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes star makes F1 comeback as Alpine complete massive signing
Alpine have announced the hiring of former Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott, after years out of the sport.
Elliott, the Enstone team confirmed on Thursday, has joined the team as their new chief technical officer, bringing 23 years of experience in the sport after spells at McLaren and Renault before moving to Mercedes in 2012.
➡️ READ MORE
Former F1 team owner sent for trial on forgery charges
Former F1 team owner Gerard Lopez is set to go on trial on forgery charges in his home country of Luxembourg at the end of the year.
Lopez, who bought the Renault F1 team through his Genii Capital investment firm before the start of the 2010 season, is accused of 'intellectual forgery' related to his time as an F1 team owner.
➡️ READ MORE
Audi considering F1 sale as CEO reveals 'strong interest'
Audi is considering selling a minority stake in its F1 team with CEO Gernot Dollner revealing there is "strong interest".
The German automotive giant made its debut on the grid in 2026 after taking over the previous Sauber team.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 champion announces racing return for historic event
Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel will be back behind the wheel for a race in 2027.
The German was among the first drivers announced for the 2027 Race of Champions, which will be held in Wellington, New Zealand, the first time the iconic event has visited the country.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
'Lewis knew it, it's clear in the contract' - Ferrari boss confirms Hamilton vs Leclerc truth
- Yesterday 08:56
Toto Wolff says Ferrari 'looked like idiots' over Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc incident
- September 14, 2026 20:59
Ferrari 'Achilles' heel' exposed after big missed opportunity for Lewis Hamilton
- September 16, 2026 20:45
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Former F1 team owner sent for trial on forgery charges
Audi considering F1 sale as CEO reveals 'strong interest'
Red Bull F1 star opens up on ‘not enjoying life' after team switch
Red Bull star's F1 future boosted with rival tipped to race in Japan in 2027
Latest News
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
- 11 minutes ago
New Lando Norris racing team posts 13 top job openings in major recruitment drive
- Yesterday 22:27
Cadillac F1 owner completes huge team sale for big profit as investigation continues
- Yesterday 21:45
Mercedes star makes F1 comeback as Alpine complete massive signing
- Yesterday 20:55
Lewis Hamilton releases statement after Ferrari F1 replacement claims
- Yesterday 19:45
Former F1 team owner sent for trial on forgery charges
- Yesterday 18:45
Most read
'Max vs 100': Start time and how to watch live as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
F1 star returns after four-year ban lifted
- 29 august
Max vs 100 Results: Final times and positions as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix
- 4 september
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring
- 12 september
F1 Qualifying Results: Pierre Gasly takes staggering pole position at Italian Grand Prix
- 5 september