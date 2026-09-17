New Lando Norris racing team posts 13 top job openings in major recruitment drive
New Lando Norris racing team posts 13 top job openings in major recruitment drive
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Ever wanted to work for an F1 world champion? Well now you can!
Lando Norris announced earlier this month that he has started his very own racing team, LN4 Fusion, and now looks to be trying to fill a number of key roles.
A page on Breezy, an online HR platform, has a whole list of jobs listed for Alphabet Racing Italia S.R.L. – the company name which LN4 Fusion is registered under.
There are a total of 13 job roles being advertised, ranging from race engineers to mechanics and 'team management support', as Norris and co. look to build a competitive environment for young drivers.
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LN4 Fusion will line up in Formula 3 from 2027 and has also applied for admission to Formula 2. It will also race in multiple other series.
Norris himself spoke in detail when announcing the team about why he is making the exciting move, saying he hopes to help young drivers like him make it to F1 in the future. Alongside the new team comes the LN4 Legacy Programme – a driver development project.
“I’ve been really lucky to have some amazing people around me throughout my career, and I know that getting to Formula 1 takes so much more than just talent," he explained.
"You need the right people around you, the right support and the right opportunities at the right time.
“That’s what these two projects are all about. LN4 Fusion is about building a race team that can compete with the best in junior motorsport, with great people and a great environment for drivers to develop.
"The LN4 Legacy Programme is about helping talented young drivers get opportunities they might not otherwise have.
“For me, they naturally fit together. I want to help create opportunities for the next generation, both on and off the track, and hopefully make a real difference to young drivers coming through the sport.”
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