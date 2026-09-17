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Lando Norris, McLaren, Bahrain, 2026

Reigning F1 champion reacts to controversial Monaco sprint race

Lando Norris, McLaren, Bahrain, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Reigning F1 champion reacts to controversial Monaco sprint race

It's not a universally loved idea...

Chris Deeley
Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
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Lando Norris has given his thoughts on a controversial decision announced by F1 on Wednesday morning.

Next year's Monaco Grand Prix weekend will also contain a Sprint race, a decision which a number of fans have decried for adding a roughly 20-lap procession to the weekend's proceedings, with racing in the principality already notoriously unappealing.

The decision appears to have been based around the idea that Monaco Grand Prix qualifying is the pinnacle of the crown jewel event's excitement, and that a further sprint qualifying session on Friday afternoon while most fans are either at work or in school will be worth starting Saturday with a crushing borefest.

The sprint will be one of 10 scheduled for the 2027 season, the most ever on an F1 calendar and a marked increase on the six on the calendar this year.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen gets first race win of 2026 and gets green light for series switch

Norris: Not a lot happens in a Monaco race

Speaking to Sky Sports at a Pro-Am golf tournament on Wednesday after the announcement, Norris said: "Interesting! I guess the main thing is that means you've got FP1, [sprint] qualifying on Friday - which is the challenge.

"Obviously not a lot happens in a race on Sunday or in the sprint, but the challenge is just one practice session straight in, which has probably never happened before in Monaco."

The reigning world champion also touched on how the expanded sprint schedule and associated lack of practice time will impact teams going forward, saying: "That's more [about] relying on data from this year. Obviously tougher for us as drivers.

"You don't have as much time to build up to things so you're going to you're probably going have to try and risk a little bit more earlier which is normally when you can see a bit more of a difference between people who can get comfy, try things and be at 99 per cent and not go to 103 and 104 [per cent] because in Monaco when you go to that limit, game over.

"It's more exciting for the fans and the people watching."

READ MORE: 'Lewis knew it, it's clear in the contract' - Ferrari boss speaks Hamilton vs Leclerc truth

'MAX vs 100' RESULTS: Final times and positions as Verstappen makes 64 overtakes on LAP ONE

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