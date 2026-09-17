F1 News Today: Verstappen claims first race win of 2026 and gets green light for series switch

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen produced a mind-blowing performance to win his 'Max vs 100' karting race at Silverstone on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old Dutchman registered some unbelievable overtaking stats as he cut down literally 100 rivals in super quick time.

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Max Verstappen series switch gets green light as F1 2027 calendar confirmed

The 2027 F1 schedule was released on Wednesday morning, with some pretty notable information coming out which is terrific news for that man Verstappen.

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The most-discussed part of F1's announcement will be Monaco being given a sprint race for the first time, and the soporific anti-racing that will bring to the weekend, while Bahrain getting the season opener back over Australia has also been noted.

For some, however, the really interesting nuggets are about the weekends when there aren't any races at all.

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Ferrari F1 boss 'annoyed' with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc as Maranello crisis deepens

The 2026 F1 season is now into its second half and there is a familiar storyline emerging - Ferrari are in freefall, again.

The Scuderia started the year with such high hopes after a miserable 2025, in particular for new signing Lewis Hamilton.

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Leclerc and Hamilton are not flavour of the month at Maranello.

McLaren tease Lando Norris Le Mans bid as F1 champion tests insane new hypercar

Fresh off the back of losing out on the Spanish Grand Prix victory due to the timing of a virtual safety car (VSC), F1 champion Lando Norris has gotten himself behind the wheel of McLaren's insane new hypercar.

Just a couple of days after his disappointment at the Madring, where he ultimately came home in P3 after that unfortunate VSC timing, Norris made the trip to Portimão to help out the McLaren Hypercar Team ahead of their World Endurance Championship (WEC) preparations for 2027 - with his boss later hinting at a future race opportunity.

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Norris could take part in Le Mans one day soon.

Isack Hadjar Red Bull absence could be 'much longer than expected'

Are you enjoying seeing Yuki Tsunoda back behind the wheel of an F1 car? Well, there good news for you: he might be there for a little bit longer.

The popular Japanese driver has been filling in for Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls for the last three races, with the New Zealander stepping back up to Red Bull to temporarily replace the injured Isack Hadjar.

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F1 announce 34-race 2027 calendar as controversial Monaco Grand Prix decision confirmed

F1 has finally announced the race calendar for 2027, which includes 24 rounds, a new season opener and 10 sprint races, one of which will be at Monaco!

That's right, after reports emerged in recent days that F1 was considering bringing a sprint race to the streets of the principality, the move has now been confirmed, with F1 Sprint action set to take place at the Monaco Grand Prix between June 4 and 6, 2027.

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