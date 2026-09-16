F1 star Lewis Hamilton issues heartfelt Macklemore statement after Ed Sheeran tour axe
F1 star Lewis Hamilton issues heartfelt Macklemore statement after Ed Sheeran tour axe
Hamilton backed the popular rapperMake us your Google favorite
F1 star Lewis Hamilton has issued a heartfelt statement in support of Macklemore after the rapper was dropped from singer Ed Sheeran's US tour.
The 43-year-old Macklemore has been removed from the tour after delivering a 'free Palestine' speech during a recent concert at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.
The backlash to that speech was significant, with US singer Pink becoming embroiled in the controversy after reposting an Instagram message which was heavily critical of Macklemore's comments.
The situation came to a head on Monday when Macklemore announced that he had been removed from the tour.
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How Macklemore revealed tour axing
Writing on Instagram, he claimed: "I'm not sure how to start this. So I'm going to speak from the heart and share the truth. Ed Sheeran and his team have made the decision to remove me from The Loop tour."
In a passionate and detailed message, Macklemore explained what he claims took place in the aftermath of that New Jersey concert.
"Last Monday, in the middle of all the media attention surrounding Pink and what I said at MetLife, Ed told me that Robert Kraft [New England Patriots owner] called him."
"We were scheduled to play Gillette Stadium later this month, which is owned by the Kraft Group. Ed told me that Kraft said I would not be allowed to perform in his stadium.
"Ed also told me that Kraft had rallied some of the other stadium owners and collectively gave him an ultimatum: If Macklemore stays on the tour, you will not be allowed to play in our venues."
While admitting Sheeran was "in a f***ed up position", Macklemore claimed the 35-year-old English star "couldn't get past his public facing, 'I don't take sides'".
Sheeran claims final decision was made by promoters
Amid the uproar that followed on Tuesday, Sheeran issued a statement claiming that the decision to remove Macklemore from the tour had been made by promoters - not by him.
Lewis Hamilton stands with Macklemore
To date more than 7.3million people have liked Macklemore's lengthy post detailing the timeline of events, and now seven-time F1 champion Hamilton is among them.
The 41-year-old British legend spoke out in defence of the rapper, telling him: "Thank you for using your voice, standing with you."
The backlash to Macklemore's removal has since continued in the past 24 hours with his fellow support acts all quitting the tour in support.
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