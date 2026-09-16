Controversial former F1 race director Michael Masi has a new job, it was announced on Wednesday.

Masi was F1's race director for three years between 2019 and 2021, overseeing two of the sport's most controversial modern races - the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, which ran for two laps in wet conditions behind the safety car before being red flagged for good on lap 3, and the infamous 2021 championship decider in Abu Dhabi.

The 48-year-old has now been appointing Head of Sporting for SRO Motorsports Australia, taking over from Abi Hay, who will head back to Europe to remain within SRO Motorsports as Series Manager of Intercontinental GT Challenge, SRO Manufacturer Relations Manager and SRO GT Academy Manager.

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Masi will join the organisation immediately for a handover period, starting at this weekend’s GT Festival Sydney at Sydney Motorsport Park, before stepping into the role fully at the start of 2027.

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Masi confident in building Australian GT racing

In an SRO Motorsports statement announcing the chance, Masi said: “This is an extremely exciting opportunity to be part of the next chapter for SRO Motorsports Australia, and I’m looking forward to continuing the great work that has already been done by the team and particularly Abi.

“GT racing in Australia has been on a steady rise, and I’m confident there is plenty of opportunity to continue building on the strong foundations that have already been established.

“I’m looking forward to working with everyone involved and hopefully implementing some positive initiatives that can further develop the sport and deliver benefits for competitors, teams and all of our stakeholders.”

SRO Motorsports Australia chief: Masi appointment a fantastic coup

Ben McMellan, CEO of SRO Motorsports Australia, added: “We are delighted to have someone of Michael’s stature joining SRO Motorsports Australia for the remainder of the 2026 season and beyond.

“Michael brings an enormous amount of experience from decades spent at the in top positions of motorsport, and we’re confident his knowledge and expertise will help take GT racing in Australia to the next level.

“While Michael’s appointment is a fantastic coup for SRO Motorsports Australia, he is also stepping into a strong position that has been built through the tireless efforts of Abi Hay.

“We want to thank Abi for everything she has contributed to SRO Motorsports Australia over the past three years. We wouldn’t be in the position we are today without her knowledge, hard-working attitude and dedication, and I have no doubt she will be missed by our team and the wider Australian motorsport community.”

What happened in Abu Dhabi in 2021?

One of the most controversial moments in the sport's history saw Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen enter the last race of the 2021 dead level on points at the top of the championship, meaning that whichever driver finished in front of the other would take the title - either a record eighth for Hamilton or a first for Verstappen.

A Nicholas Latifi crash brought out a safety car with just a few laps remaining in the race, with Hamilton leading and Verstappen in second. The stoppage saw the latter pit for fresh tyres while the Brit stayed out, keeping them first and second but putting five lapped cars between them.

Under most interpretations of the rules, all lapped cars - not just the ones between the two title protagonists - should have been allowed to unlap themselves, with the safety car coming in at the end of the following lap. That would have seen the race end under safety car conditions and handed Hamilton the title.

However, in an attempt to finish the season under green flags, Masi instructed only the cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap themselves, and pulled the safety car in a lap early.

Abu Dhabi 2021 ecstasy for Verstappen, agony for Hamilton.

With Verstappen on fresh tyres, and Hamilton on well-worn rubber as Mercedes banked on the safety car to end the race, the Brit was a sitting duck and was overtaken by his title rival on the final lap to lose the championship in heartbreaking fashion.

The fallout and subsequent FIA investigation saw Masi removed from his role of race director ahead of the 2022 season. He left the FIA that summer, and has been involved in Australian and New Zealand motorsport in the years since.

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