Lewis Hamilton reportedly wants more changes made at Ferrari as the seven-time world champion tries to return the Scuderia back to the summit of F1.

Fresh reports out of Italy specify the changes he wants, and also reference the state of his relationship with team principal Fred Vasseur.

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Christian Horner F1 return latest as crucial deadline triggers major opportunity

A key deadline has passed which triggers a major opportunity for Christian Horner in his quest to return to F1.

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The 52-year-old Englishman has been on the sidelines since his controversial sacking by Red Bull in July 2025.

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Aston Martin have a 'Plan B' as Fernando Alonso considers F1 retirement

Aston Martin admit 'there is a Plan B' if Fernando Alonso decides to retire from F1 this year, they just don't want to use it.

The 45-year-old two-time world champion is pondering his future after a disappointing season in which his team have struggled mightily.

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F1 champion Lando Norris under fire over Coke controversy: 'He shouldn't have done it'

F1 champion Lando Norris has come under fire after that Coca-Cola cooldown room controversy at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The 26-year-old McLaren star arrived for the post-race festivities at the Madring already seething after a badly-timed virtual safety car had robbed him of what appeared likely to be a convincing victory.

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Norris was involved in a cooldown room controversy.

Next F1 race has a new date as Azerbaijan Grand Prix moved

The next F1 race in 2026 has a new date with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix moved to a Saturday start time.

The Baku City circuit - which made its F1 debut back in 2016 for the then European Grand Prix - will once again host the annual showpiece through the streets of the capital.

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Fire saviour stripped of driving permit after being caught speeding

Less than two weeks ago, Loek Hartog was a hero. Now, he's banned from racing at the world's most iconic racing circuit.

The 23-year-old Hartog made headlines during the ChinaGT Championship earlier in September when he pulled a fellow driver out of a burning car during a race at the Shanghai International Circuit.

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Red Bull F1 star mocked for shocking score in UK driving test

Imagine being stopped at a junction and looking over at the car beside you only to see it's a real-life Formula 1 driver in charge of the other car looking back at you.

Two things are wrong in this scenario. One, Arvid Lindblad has not yet passed his driving test in the UK, so he would have to be in the passenger seat. Two, Arvid Lindblad probably is not looking back at you because his hazard perception is so poor; he hasn't even noticed you.

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