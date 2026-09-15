You know that moment when you trip over nothing and make an idiot of yourself? Hugely embarrassing, right? But only if people are around to see it. If not, you move on from your life and won't wake up three years from now in a cold sweat re-imagining it.

Sunday afternoon was a bit like that for F1 champion Lando Norris - the McLaren driver was the fastest car on the grid but a badly-timed virtual safety car ruined his race and handed the Spanish Grand Prix to Kimi Antonelli.

That was bad enough, but the British driver probably did not want to know his ex-girlfriend was in attendance as his massive chance of a win was ruined.

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Norris and Margarida 'Magui' Corceiro dated from 2024 until earlier this year, but after their split, nobody expected to see the model-slash-influencer back. in any Women of the Paddock carousels again.

However, the Portuguese made the short trip over the border to Madrid to attend the first-ever race at the Madring as a VIP guest of Swiss luxury watch manufacturer TAG Heuer.

Why was Magui Corceiro at the Spanish GP?

While they were dating, Corceiro was regularly photographed with Norris at race events and the pair openly celebrated his title after he won the World Drivers' Championship in 2025.

Since calling time on the relationship, Norris confirmed via a TikTok clip with Carlos Sainz that he was a 'single man' but has been speculated to have been in a relationship with social media star Alix Earle, while Corceiro has been linked with NFL player and Earle's ex Braxton Berrios.

Other guests of TAG Heuer included racing fan and Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey as well as Spanish actor Maxi Iglesias.

Norris ended up coming third at the Madring, so it was not a complete disappointment of a weekend for the McLaren driver, but he probably would have preferred to finish first and prove his worth once more.

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