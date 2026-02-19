F1 champion Lando Norris splits with girlfriend Magui Corceiro

F1 world champion Lando Norris has broken up with girlfriend Magui (Margarida) Corceiro according to reports on Thursday evening.

The 23-year-old Portuguese model and actress was a paddock mainstay during the 2025 season, regularly supporting 26-year-old British superstar Norris from the McLaren garage as he raced to his first championship.

But late on Thursday UK newspaper The Sun claimed that the couple have now broken up. This came just hours after respected F1 paddock insider and photographer Kym Illman had suggested the news would soon become public.

Who is Magui Corceiro?

The glare of the publicity focused on Corceiro has ramped up significantly during the past 12 months.

Since the age of 17, she has starred in Portuguese television dramas and even their own version of Strictly Come Dancing (Dancing with the Stars) during their 2020 series.

As a model, she has featured on the cover of Vogue Portugal and has worked with high-profile brands such as Intimissimi, Alo Yoga and Kerastase.

Corceiro also co-founded the eco-conscious swimwear brand Missu, and was named by Forbes as the most influential person on Instagram in Portugal.

The price of fame

Just over two weeks ago, Corceiro had revealed she had been subjected to online hate and death threats.

She wrote at the time: “Online hate, harassment and death threats are not “part of the internet”. They are serious forms of abuse and criminal behavior.

“Behind every screen is a real person. Words do real harm. No form of harassment is acceptable - threats and intimidation especially cross a line.

“I will no longer normalize this behavior. I choose to speak up and set boundaries. “We can do better.”

