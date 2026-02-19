F1 champion Lando Norris splits with girlfriend Magui Corceiro
F1 champion Lando Norris splits with girlfriend Magui Corceiro
F1 world champion Lando Norris has broken up with girlfriend Magui (Margarida) Corceiro according to reports on Thursday evening.
The 23-year-old Portuguese model and actress was a paddock mainstay during the 2025 season, regularly supporting 26-year-old British superstar Norris from the McLaren garage as he raced to his first championship.
But late on Thursday UK newspaper The Sun claimed that the couple have now broken up. This came just hours after respected F1 paddock insider and photographer Kym Illman had suggested the news would soon become public.
READ MORE: Hamilton's lightning start makes Ferrari unstoppable
Who is Magui Corceiro?
The glare of the publicity focused on Corceiro has ramped up significantly during the past 12 months.
Since the age of 17, she has starred in Portuguese television dramas and even their own version of Strictly Come Dancing (Dancing with the Stars) during their 2020 series.
As a model, she has featured on the cover of Vogue Portugal and has worked with high-profile brands such as Intimissimi, Alo Yoga and Kerastase.
Corceiro also co-founded the eco-conscious swimwear brand Missu, and was named by Forbes as the most influential person on Instagram in Portugal.
The price of fame
Just over two weeks ago, Corceiro had revealed she had been subjected to online hate and death threats.
She wrote at the time: “Online hate, harassment and death threats are not “part of the internet”. They are serious forms of abuse and criminal behavior.
“Behind every screen is a real person. Words do real harm. No form of harassment is acceptable - threats and intimidation especially cross a line.
“I will no longer normalize this behavior. I choose to speak up and set boundaries. “We can do better.”
READ MORE: Agonising 87-second video sums up Aston Martin struggles
Related
Latest News
F1 champion Lando Norris splits with girlfriend Magui Corceiro
- 40 minutes ago
F1 icon reveals how he raced with helmet of bitter rival Michael Schumacher
- 1 hour ago
F1 star caught sleeping on the job at Bahrain testing
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen says F1's new cars are the worst and now he's just a manager
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton's LIGHTNING F1 start blitzes rivals and makes Ferrari unstoppable
- Yesterday 20:27
Aston Martin F1 agony laid bare in 87 painful seconds as Newey shows strain in paddock video
- Yesterday 19:43
Most read
Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1, but this time it's different
- 31 january
Lewis Hamilton finally breaks his silence on Kim Kardashian dating rumours
- 12 february
Lewis Hamilton split prompts major Angela Cullen decision
- 5 february
F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton latest and Lando Norris breakup
- Yesterday 19:30
FIA 'will ban' Mercedes engine trick following rivals uproar
- 16 february
F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live
- 12 february