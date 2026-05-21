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F1 News Today: Abu Dhabi 2021 'scandal', Horner gets comeback green light

Christian Horner in Spain — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Abu Dhabi 2021 'scandal', Horner gets comeback green light

The latest F1 headlines

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

If you think we're done talking about the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix then think again, as an F1 insider gave their take on the 'scandal'.

The championship decider, which saw rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen both enter on equal points, has gone down as one of the most controversial moments in the sport's history.

Five years on, the dramatic season finale is still a huge talking point and now it is back in the headlines.

➡️ READ MORE

Christian Horner F1 comeback has leadership backing, claims insider

Talk of a Christian Horner return has once again ramped up now that his period of gardening leave is reportedly over.

And Sky Sports' Craig Slater revealed exactly what the former team boss told him about a comeback.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren bringing F1 monster to fight Mercedes at Canadian Grand Prix

Mercedes will be bringing upgrades for the first time this year to the Canadian Grand Prix, but McLaren are prepared to fight back.

The Woking-based outfit have also revealed the raft of updates they are introducing to MCL40 in Montreal.

➡️ READ MORE

Lando Norris targets Le Mans as McLaren return to endurance racing

Lando Norris has expressed interest in taking on the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans at some stage.

And the best part? He can do it with McLaren, as they return to the World Endurance Championship in 2027.

➡️ READ MORE

Daniel Ricciardo offered Mercedes F1 contract to drive alongside Lewis Hamilton

In today's episode of F1 sliding doors moments, we look at the time Daniel Ricciardo nearly signed for Mercedes and raced alongside Lewis Hamilton (yes really).

Sky Sports F1 reporter Rachel Brookes revealed all in her upcoming book Drive.

➡️ READ MORE

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