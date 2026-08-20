F1 News Today: Christian Horner ready to tell all as 'terrible' Verstappen contract slammed

Christian Horner is preparing to tell all about his dramatic 20-year reign as team principal of F1 giants Red Bull.

The 52-year-old Englishman was controversially fired from his position in July 2025, and has been out of F1 since.

While Horner is currently waiting for a route back into the paddock, he is preparing to tell his story with two major projects about to come to fruition.

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Max Verstappen Red Bull contract 'a terrible bit of business' claims top F1 insider

Max Verstappen is currently involved in a high-stakes game of poker with his employer as he ponders his F1 future.

The 28-year-old Dutchman has a contract through to 2028, though there is of course an exit clause which is now active after he entered the summer break outside the top two in the championship standings.

Despite being linked with Mercedes and McLaren, there has been no movement as yet in silly season. And as yet, Verstappen has not committed long-term to Red Bull.

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Cadillac break silence on F1 sale rumours amid US federal investigation into team owner

Cadillac have broken their silence to answer questions about whether the F1 team could be for sale amid a US federal investigation into its owner.

The rookie team has been through a challenging few days in its own right with team principal Graeme Lowdon being abruptly fired and replaced by Pole Marcin Budkowski last Wednesday.

That was around the time that arguably even bigger news was breaking in the US with an ongoing federal investigation into Mark Walter - founder of TWG Global, of which Cadillac co-owner TWG Motorsport is a subsidiary.

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Carlos Sainz warned he risks F1 oblivion by staying at Williams and ignoring 'no-brainer' move

Carlos Sainz has been warned that he risks F1 oblivion by committing his future to Williams.

The 31-year-old Spaniard ended all the silly season speculation about moves to Audi, Red Bull or even Aston Martin by signing a new multi-year deal on Wednesday.

The contract is highly lucrative - reports suggest up to 30 million Euro per season - and it is also believed to contain exit clauses based on the team's future performance. But despite that, not everybody believes it is a good idea.

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Carlos Sainz - given a bleak warning by Ralf Schumacher.

Red Bull confirm Isack Hadjar replacement for Dutch Grand Prix

Red Bull have confirmed that Isack Hadjar will miss this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix with a wrist injury.

The French-Algerian driver will be replaced by New Zealander Liam Lawson alongside Max Verstappen, the Kiwi stepping up from Racing Bulls for the weekend.

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Shock Yuki Tsunoda F1 return confirmed for Dutch Grand Prix

Yuki Tsunoda will return to an F1 cockpit earlier than expected at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, after a series of dominos fell just right for the 26-year-old Japanese star.

Red Bull confirmed on Wednesday that Isack Hadjar will miss this week's Dutch Grand Prix with a wrist injury sustained over the summer break, with Liam Lawson moving up to the senior team to take his seat.

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Former F1 boss sets timeline for Williams chief to be sacked

Guenther Steiner has gone in two-footed on Williams team principal James Vowles, suggesting that he could be gone from the team inside a year.

The British team are struggling mightily with the new regulation package, currently ranking as the second slowest team on the grid ahead of only Cadillac after Aston Martin's recent upgrades.

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Lewis Hamilton sends fans wild with Kim Kardashian 'outtakes'

It's becoming an almost daily occurrence - the Lewis Hamilton x Kim Kardashian photo drop that sends fans absolutely wild.

F1's newest power couple began their high-profile relationship in the secrecy of a high-end Cotswolds resort early this year. But now it plays out to millions every day on social media.

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis (41) and Skims founder/reality TV superstar Kim (45) are clearly now very happy together, and very comfortable letting everybody know about it.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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