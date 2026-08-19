Red Bull confirm Isack Hadjar replacement for Dutch Grand Prix
Red Bull confirm Isack Hadjar replacement for Dutch Grand Prix
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Red Bull have confirmed that Isack Hadjar will miss this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix with a wrist injury.
The French-Algerian driver will be replaced by New Zealander Liam Lawson alongside Max Verstappen, the Kiwi stepping up from Racing Bulls for the weekend.
Astonishingly, this weekend will be the second time in four years that Lawson has come into a team as a replacement driver at Zandvoort due to a wrist injury, after he replaced Daniel Ricciardo at the team then known as AlphaTauri when the Aussie broke his wrist in practice.
It will also be Lawson's third race for the senior Red Bull team, having started 2025 as Sergio Perez's replacement before being unceremoniously ditched for Yuki Tsunoda after just two races.
READ MORE: Red Bull star set to MISS Dutch Grand Prix as injury strikes
Red Bull confirm details of Hadjar injury
Tsunoda himself was turfed out of that seat at the end of the season and relegated to a role as reserve and test driver for 2026, putting him in line to step in for Lawson at Racing Bulls this weekend.
A short statement from the team read: "Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Isack Hadjar has sustained a wrist injury during summer shutdown that will prevent him from racing at the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix.
"We will be welcoming back Liam Lawson who will replace him in RB22 this weekend.
"The Team wishes Isack a speedy recovery and thanks Liam for stepping in on short notice."
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