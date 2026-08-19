close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lawson, Tsunoda, Hadjar, socials

Red Bull confirm Isack Hadjar replacement for Dutch Grand Prix

Lawson, Tsunoda, Hadjar, socials — Photo: © IMAGO

Red Bull confirm Isack Hadjar replacement for Dutch Grand Prix

A bonus audition for a 2027 seat?

Google Make us your Google favorite

Red Bull have confirmed that Isack Hadjar will miss this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix with a wrist injury.

The French-Algerian driver will be replaced by New Zealander Liam Lawson alongside Max Verstappen, the Kiwi stepping up from Racing Bulls for the weekend.

Astonishingly, this weekend will be the second time in four years that Lawson has come into a team as a replacement driver at Zandvoort due to a wrist injury, after he replaced Daniel Ricciardo at the team then known as AlphaTauri when the Aussie broke his wrist in practice.

It will also be Lawson's third race for the senior Red Bull team, having started 2025 as Sergio Perez's replacement before being unceremoniously ditched for Yuki Tsunoda after just two races.

READ MORE: Red Bull star set to MISS Dutch Grand Prix as injury strikes

Red Bull confirm details of Hadjar injury

Tsunoda himself was turfed out of that seat at the end of the season and relegated to a role as reserve and test driver for 2026, putting him in line to step in for Lawson at Racing Bulls this weekend.

A short statement from the team read: "Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Isack Hadjar has sustained a wrist injury during summer shutdown that will prevent him from racing at the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix.

"We will be welcoming back Liam Lawson who will replace him in RB22 this weekend.

"The Team wishes Isack a speedy recovery and thanks Liam for stepping in on short notice."

F1 TRANSFERS: Verstappen mega offer, huge Sainz deal close, Alonso crunch time

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed AGAIN as FIA call new hearing

Related

F1 Red Bull Liam Lawson Dutch Grand Prix Isack Hadjar

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Shock Yuki Tsunoda F1 return confirmed for Dutch Grand Prix

Shock Yuki Tsunoda F1 return confirmed for Dutch Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull star set to MISS F1 Dutch Grand Prix as injury forces driver changes

Red Bull star set to MISS F1 Dutch Grand Prix as injury forces driver changes

  • Today 08:31
FIA confirms decision on Macarena wing ban after scary Max Verstappen crashes

FIA confirms decision on Macarena wing ban after scary Max Verstappen crashes

  • Today 09:15
F1 Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed AGAIN as FIA announce new hearing

F1 Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed AGAIN as FIA announce new hearing

  • Yesterday 23:12
Carlos Sainz seals F1 future by signing huge multi-year Williams contract

Carlos Sainz seals F1 future by signing huge multi-year Williams contract

  • 35 minutes ago
Former F1 boss sets timeline for Williams chief to be sacked

Former F1 boss sets timeline for Williams chief to be sacked

  • 3 hours ago

Just in

15:25
Carlos Sainz seals F1 future by signing huge multi-year Williams contract
14:00
Shock Yuki Tsunoda F1 return confirmed for Dutch Grand Prix
12:27
Former F1 boss sets timeline for Williams chief to be sacked
10:57
F1 boss reveals team 'not informed' about Ferrari test at brand new track
10:30
F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co in 2026?
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

FIA confirms decision on Macarena wing ban after scary Max Verstappen crashes FIA

FIA confirms decision on Macarena wing ban after scary Max Verstappen crashes

Today 09:15
F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, McLaren and every driver move tracked F1 Silly Season

F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, McLaren and every driver move tracked

Yesterday 19:30
F1 2027 grid: The 13 seats still open as another star confirms new deal

F1 2027 grid: The 13 seats still open as another star confirms new deal

Yesterday 15:53
'He seems so at peace': Kim Kardashian drops stunning photos of Lewis Hamilton Hawaii holiday Lewis Hamilton

'He seems so at peace': Kim Kardashian drops stunning photos of Lewis Hamilton Hawaii holiday

Yesterday 08:57
Ontdek het op Google Play
x