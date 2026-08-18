F1 Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed AGAIN as FIA announce new hearing
F1 Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed AGAIN as FIA announce new hearing
The Monaco saga is back, againMake us your Google favorite
The result of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix could be changed yet again with the FIA calling a fresh hearing for next week when appeals by Red Bull and McLaren will be heard.
The long-running saga took over almost the first half of June after a string of drivers were handed time penalties for speeding in the pitlane in the principality.
Worst impacted was Alpine star Pierre Gasly, who picked up a pair of five-second penalties which relegated him from a podium position of third all the way down to P7. Unsurprisingly he said the result had left him heartbroken.
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Alpine successful in Gasly appeal
Alpine was given the go-ahead to appeal thanks to the stunning revelation from Formula One Management (FOM) that the distance used for calculating official times was "inaccurate and overestimated the speed" Gasly was moving at.
Subsequently Alpine were successful in that appeal and Gasly was restored to the podium, with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar demoted down to fourth and McLaren's Oscar Piastri to fifth.
Red Bull and McLaren appeals to be heard in Paris
Soon after we got the news that both Red Bull and McLaren had lodged appeals, and those appeals will be held next Tuesday (August 25) at 0900 local French time at FIA headquarters in place de la Concorde in Paris.
An official statement from the FIA on Tuesday read: "The following hearing of the International Court of Appeal will take place in Paris:
"Case ICA-2026-06-07-08-09: Appeals lodged by McLaren Racing Limited and Red Bull Racing Limited against Decisions No. 1 and No. 2 of the Stewards contained in Document 99 of 12 June 2026 in respect of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, counting towards the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship.
"On 7 June 2026, having received reports from the Race Director of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, counting towards the 2026 FIA Formula One Word Championship, the Stewards decided to impose two 5-second time penalties to Car No. 10, driver Pierre Gasly (Documents 73 and 75) for pit-lane speeding during the Race, for recorded speeds of 60.1 km/h and 60.4 km/h respectively, in breach of Article B1.6.3a of the 2026 FIA Formula One Regulations - Section B.
"On the same day, the Stewards received two petitions for Review under Article 14 of the FIA International Sporting Code from BWT Alpine F1 Team in respect of the aforementioned decisions of the Stewards of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.
"On 12 June 2026, the Stewards determined that there was a significant and relevant new element that was unavailable to them at the time of their decisions contained in Documents 73 and 75. They decided to rescind both 5-second time penalties imposed on Car No. 10 (Document 99), amend the Race Classification (Document 100) and recalculate the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship points (Document 101).
"On 16 June 2026, McLaren Racing Limited and Red Bull Racing Limited lodged an appeal against the above Stewards’ Decisions before the ICA."
2026 Monaco Grand Prix result, as it stands
The 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, as it stands right now, looks like this:
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|-
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+6.271
|3
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+20.369
|4
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+23.394
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+24.261
|6
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+26.553
|7
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+29.010
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+33.413
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+37.140
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+41.899
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+42.748
|12
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+43.353
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+44.102
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+48.964
|15
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+49.153
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|DNF
|17
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|DNF
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|19
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|DNF
|20
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|DNF
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|DNF
|22
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|DNF
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