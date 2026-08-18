Max Verstappen gets baby daughter Lily 'up to speed' in adorable F1 summer break update
Max Verstappen gets baby daughter Lily 'up to speed' in adorable F1 summer break update
Max is showing Lily the ropesMake us your Google favorite
Max Verstappen says he had the 'best time' with baby daughter Lily during the F1 summer break, and now he has released the video and photos to prove it.
The 28-year-old four-time world champion has spent the past couple of weeks enjoying some well-earned downtime from his day job at Red Bull.
He enjoyed an idyllic holiday with partner Kelly Piquet and 15-month old Lily as the trio had great fun both in the water and on dry land.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton 'ready' for title charge as Mercedes reveal huge frustration
Max, Kelly and Lily have fun on a jetski
Verstappen included in the content drop an adorable video of him and Kelly getting Lily 'up to speed' on a jet ski, and the trio appeared to be having a fantastic time.
Max's content drop also included a beautiful photo of him swimming in the sea with little Lily, while the Red Bull superstar went solo for a session on a foil board.
We also got to see Verstappen trying out another sport as well, with Lily and Kelly both courtside as he played a game of tennis. You can check out all the best bits of the Verstappen content drop right here:
Now Verstappen returns to F1 reality
This week Verstappen will have to leave his perfect family life for a few days to return to F1 reality, with his home Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.
Max will also return to more questions about his F1 future - with a move away from Red Bull still in play. Verstappen has been linked with both Mercedes and McLaren with the exit clause in his contract now active.
READ MORE: Kim Kardashian shares stunning photos of Hawaii holiday with Lewis Hamilton
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Honda expert predicts major leap forward for Aston Martin with Alonso future hanging in the balance
- 3 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, McLaren and every driver move tracked
F1 2027 grid: The 13 seats still open as another star confirms new deal
'He seems so at peace': Kim Kardashian drops stunning photos of Lewis Hamilton Hawaii holiday
Carmen Mundt is not just George Russell's fiancee: 'I don't have to prove anything'
Latest News
Cadillac F1 team dealing with another high-profile exit days after Lowdon sacking
- 41 minutes ago
Verstappen mega offer, big Sainz deal close, Alonso crunch time - F1 Transfer Roundup
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen gets baby daughter Lily 'up to speed' in adorable F1 summer break update
- 2 hours ago
F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, McLaren and every driver move tracked
- 2 hours ago
Honda expert predicts major leap forward for Aston Martin with Alonso future hanging in the balance
- 3 hours ago
F1 team owner continues sell-off after record-breaking $12.5bn deal
- Today 17:30
Most read
Danica Patrick and the new American team granted entry to join F1
- 3 august
Carlos Sainz signs for Audi and four other F1 silly season moves
- 6 august
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $9bn valuation as team boss triggers record sale: F1 News Recap
- 15 august
Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again
- 8 august
F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
- 13 august
'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed
- 15 august