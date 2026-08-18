Max Verstappen gets baby daughter Lily 'up to speed' in adorable F1 summer break update

Max Verstappen says he had the 'best time' with baby daughter Lily during the F1 summer break, and now he has released the video and photos to prove it.

The 28-year-old four-time world champion has spent the past couple of weeks enjoying some well-earned downtime from his day job at Red Bull.

He enjoyed an idyllic holiday with partner Kelly Piquet and 15-month old Lily as the trio had great fun both in the water and on dry land.

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Max, Kelly and Lily have fun on a jetski

Verstappen included in the content drop an adorable video of him and Kelly getting Lily 'up to speed' on a jet ski, and the trio appeared to be having a fantastic time.

Max's content drop also included a beautiful photo of him swimming in the sea with little Lily, while the Red Bull superstar went solo for a session on a foil board.

We also got to see Verstappen trying out another sport as well, with Lily and Kelly both courtside as he played a game of tennis. You can check out all the best bits of the Verstappen content drop right here:

Now Verstappen returns to F1 reality

This week Verstappen will have to leave his perfect family life for a few days to return to F1 reality, with his home Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Max will also return to more questions about his F1 future - with a move away from Red Bull still in play. Verstappen has been linked with both Mercedes and McLaren with the exit clause in his contract now active.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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