close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Verstappen

Max Verstappen gets baby daughter Lily 'up to speed' in adorable F1 summer break update

Verstappen — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen gets baby daughter Lily 'up to speed' in adorable F1 summer break update

Max is showing Lily the ropes

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Max Verstappen says he had the 'best time' with baby daughter Lily during the F1 summer break, and now he has released the video and photos to prove it.

The 28-year-old four-time world champion has spent the past couple of weeks enjoying some well-earned downtime from his day job at Red Bull.

He enjoyed an idyllic holiday with partner Kelly Piquet and 15-month old Lily as the trio had great fun both in the water and on dry land.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton 'ready' for title charge as Mercedes reveal huge frustration

Max, Kelly and Lily have fun on a jetski

Verstappen included in the content drop an adorable video of him and Kelly getting Lily 'up to speed' on a jet ski, and the trio appeared to be having a fantastic time.

Max's content drop also included a beautiful photo of him swimming in the sea with little Lily, while the Red Bull superstar went solo for a session on a foil board.

We also got to see Verstappen trying out another sport as well, with Lily and Kelly both courtside as he played a game of tennis. You can check out all the best bits of the Verstappen content drop right here:

Now Verstappen returns to F1 reality

This week Verstappen will have to leave his perfect family life for a few days to return to F1 reality, with his home Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Max will also return to more questions about his F1 future - with a move away from Red Bull still in play. Verstappen has been linked with both Mercedes and McLaren with the exit clause in his contract now active.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian shares stunning photos of Hawaii holiday with Lewis Hamilton

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

Related

F1 Max Verstappen Kelly Piquet Lily Verstappen-Piquet

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Verstappen mega offer, big Sainz deal close, Alonso crunch time - F1 Transfer Roundup

Verstappen mega offer, big Sainz deal close, Alonso crunch time - F1 Transfer Roundup

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, McLaren and every driver move tracked

F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, McLaren and every driver move tracked

  • 2 hours ago
F1 2027 grid: The 13 seats still open as another star confirms new deal

F1 2027 grid: The 13 seats still open as another star confirms new deal

  • Today 15:53
Cadillac F1 team dealing with another high-profile exit days after Lowdon sacking

Cadillac F1 team dealing with another high-profile exit days after Lowdon sacking

  • 41 minutes ago
Honda expert predicts major leap forward for Aston Martin with Alonso future hanging in the balance

Honda expert predicts major leap forward for Aston Martin with Alonso future hanging in the balance

  • 3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi 2021 controversy revisited as Honda chief reveals favourite F1 moment

Abu Dhabi 2021 controversy revisited as Honda chief reveals favourite F1 moment

  • Today 10:57

Just in

21:45
Cadillac F1 team dealing with another high-profile exit days after Lowdon sacking
20:45
Verstappen mega offer, big Sainz deal close, Alonso crunch time - F1 Transfer Roundup
19:30
F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, McLaren and every driver move tracked
18:45
Honda expert predicts major leap forward for Aston Martin with Alonso future hanging in the balance
17:30
F1 team owner continues sell-off after record-breaking $12.5bn deal
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, McLaren and every driver move tracked F1 Silly Season

F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, McLaren and every driver move tracked

2 hours ago
F1 2027 grid: The 13 seats still open as another star confirms new deal

F1 2027 grid: The 13 seats still open as another star confirms new deal

Today 15:53
'He seems so at peace': Kim Kardashian drops stunning photos of Lewis Hamilton Hawaii holiday Lewis Hamilton

'He seems so at peace': Kim Kardashian drops stunning photos of Lewis Hamilton Hawaii holiday

Today 08:57
Carmen Mundt is not just George Russell's fiancee: 'I don't have to prove anything' George Russell

Carmen Mundt is not just George Russell's fiancee: 'I don't have to prove anything'

Yesterday 10:59
Ontdek het op Google Play
x