F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton ‘ready’ for title charge as huge Mercedes frustration revealed
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton ‘ready’ for title charge as huge Mercedes frustration revealed
The biggest F1 news on Tuesday August 18Make us your Google favorite
Ferrari superstar Lewis Hamilton is recharged and ready ahead of the second half of the F1 season as he chases title number eight.
The seven-time world champion enters the second half of the year just 50 points behind Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli, with plenty of racing still left to go before a title is crowned.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes F1 chief reveals massive frustration as team accused of underperforming
There's something about people in elite performance fields and having high expectations.
Leading the constructors' championship by more than 70 points, with your teenage star 50 points clear in the drivers' standings, at the halfway point of the season? That's almost always cause for celebration – or at least a quiet satisfaction that you're on the right path.
Not so at Mercedes, apparently. Technical director James Allison has recently admitted that he's not especially satisfied with the team's first half, describing a 'degree of frustration' within the team as they enter the home stretch of the season.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull reveal special race suit for Max Verstappen's last home race in F1
Max Verstappen is set for his final home race in F1 at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, and Red Bull have made a special reveal ahead of the event.
The team announced on their social media channels on Sunday that both Verstappen and teammate Isack Hadjar are set for a new look to mark the occasion, set to wear new race suits with an orange twist.
➡️ READ MORE
Honda max out budget as major Aston Martin upgrade set to be unleashed at Dutch GP
Honda has confirmed it has delivered a major power unit upgrade to Aston Martin that could see them challenging for points at the Dutch Grand Prix.
2026 has been a challenging year for the Silverstone-based outfit, with just one point scored between Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll in the first half of the season.
That sees the team sitting 10th in the constructors' standings, with only Cadillac having fared worse so far.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team boss reveals brutal nature of high-profile sacking
When Graeme Lowdon was unceremoniously sacked as Cadillac team principal it once again illustrated the brutal nature of F1.
Surviving in the paddock for any length of time is no mean feat, and Lowdon became the latest victim when he was removed from his post on Wednesday.
The decision came with Cadillac sitting at the bottom of the Constructors' standings, without a single point to show for their rookie season so far.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
'He seems so at peace': Kim Kardashian drops stunning photos of Lewis Hamilton Hawaii holiday
- 21 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen 'fed up', rain threatens Dutch Grand Prix, and a Ferrari world record
- Yesterday 16:55
Just in
Recommended by the editors
'He seems so at peace': Kim Kardashian drops stunning photos of Lewis Hamilton Hawaii holiday
Carmen Mundt is not just George Russell's fiancee: 'I don't have to prove anything'
Verstappen McLaren warning, Audi statement and FOURTEEN seats still open - F1 Transfer Roundup
F1 team boss reveals brutal nature of high-profile sacking
Latest News
'He seems so at peace': Kim Kardashian drops stunning photos of Lewis Hamilton Hawaii holiday
- 21 minutes ago
Former team principal comments could give Christian Horner a route back into F1
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton ‘ready’ for title charge as huge Mercedes frustration revealed
- 1 hour ago
Fernando Alonso faces Honda reality check as Red Bull star backed for promotion: F1 News Recap
- Yesterday 22:30
Axed F1 star Yuki Tsunoda linked with stunning switch after McLaren driver signing
- Yesterday 21:30
Lewis Hamilton 'recharged and ready' for Ferrari title fight after GOAT visit
- Yesterday 20:45
Most read
Danica Patrick and the new American team granted entry to join F1
- 3 august
Carlos Sainz signs for Audi and four other F1 silly season moves
- 6 august
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $9bn valuation as team boss triggers record sale: F1 News Recap
- 15 august
Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again
- 8 august
F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
- 13 august
F1 team boss removed from role as replacement announced
- 12 august