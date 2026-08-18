F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton ‘ready’ for title charge as huge Mercedes frustration revealed

Ferrari superstar Lewis Hamilton is recharged and ready ahead of the second half of the F1 season as he chases title number eight.

The seven-time world champion enters the second half of the year just 50 points behind Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli, with plenty of racing still left to go before a title is crowned.

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Mercedes F1 chief reveals massive frustration as team accused of underperforming

There's something about people in elite performance fields and having high expectations.

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Leading the constructors' championship by more than 70 points, with your teenage star 50 points clear in the drivers' standings, at the halfway point of the season? That's almost always cause for celebration – or at least a quiet satisfaction that you're on the right path.

Not so at Mercedes, apparently. Technical director James Allison has recently admitted that he's not especially satisfied with the team's first half, describing a 'degree of frustration' within the team as they enter the home stretch of the season.

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Red Bull reveal special race suit for Max Verstappen's last home race in F1

Max Verstappen is set for his final home race in F1 at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, and Red Bull have made a special reveal ahead of the event.

The team announced on their social media channels on Sunday that both Verstappen and teammate Isack Hadjar are set for a new look to mark the occasion, set to wear new race suits with an orange twist.

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Max Verstappen is gearing up for his last home race in F1 / Credit: Imago

Honda max out budget as major Aston Martin upgrade set to be unleashed at Dutch GP

Honda has confirmed it has delivered a major power unit upgrade to Aston Martin that could see them challenging for points at the Dutch Grand Prix.

2026 has been a challenging year for the Silverstone-based outfit, with just one point scored between Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll in the first half of the season.

That sees the team sitting 10th in the constructors' standings, with only Cadillac having fared worse so far.

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F1 team boss reveals brutal nature of high-profile sacking

When Graeme Lowdon was unceremoniously sacked as Cadillac team principal it once again illustrated the brutal nature of F1.

Surviving in the paddock for any length of time is no mean feat, and Lowdon became the latest victim when he was removed from his post on Wednesday.

The decision came with Cadillac sitting at the bottom of the Constructors' standings, without a single point to show for their rookie season so far.

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