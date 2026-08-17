Mercedes F1 chief reveals massive frustration as team accused of underperforming

There's something about people in elite performance fields and having high expectations.

Leading the constructors' championship by more than 70 points, with your teenage star 50 points clear in the drivers' standings, at the halfway point of the season? That's almost always cause for celebration – or at least a quiet satisfaction that you're on the right path.

Not so at Mercedes, apparently. Technical director James Allison has recently admitted that he's not especially satisfied with the team's first half, describing a 'degree of frustration' within the team as they enter the home stretch of the season.

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The frustration stems from the fact that the team feel like they should be much further ahead of Ferrari and their other theoretical rivals than they are, after coming into the season with comfortably the fastest car.

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Allison: It may sound a little churlish, but...

Reliability issues have affected Kimi Antonelli and George Russell somewhat, with Russell also the victim of some bizarre penalty shenanigans in Monaco, as well as being the victim of Lewis Hamilton's understeer in Belgium.

Speaking on the mid-season review episode of the team's Nu Silver Arrows show, Allison admitted: "It may sound a little churlish, but probably not as satisfied as I would like to be.

"If somebody had offered us that position before the season started, I'd have taken it immediately. But given the competitiveness of the car we've had this year, I think we should have scored more points than we have.

"There's a degree of frustration about that across the team. At the same time, it means we're looking forward to the second half of the season and the opportunity to put some of those missed opportunities right."

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