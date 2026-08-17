Mercedes F1 chief reveals massive frustration as team accused of underperforming
Mercedes F1 chief reveals massive frustration as team accused of underperforming
Have they left the door open for Ferrari?Make us your Google favorite
There's something about people in elite performance fields and having high expectations.
Leading the constructors' championship by more than 70 points, with your teenage star 50 points clear in the drivers' standings, at the halfway point of the season? That's almost always cause for celebration – or at least a quiet satisfaction that you're on the right path.
Not so at Mercedes, apparently. Technical director James Allison has recently admitted that he's not especially satisfied with the team's first half, describing a 'degree of frustration' within the team as they enter the home stretch of the season.
The frustration stems from the fact that the team feel like they should be much further ahead of Ferrari and their other theoretical rivals than they are, after coming into the season with comfortably the fastest car.
F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin's stunning turnaround, Lewis x Kylie go viral and a Ferrari world record
Allison: It may sound a little churlish, but...
Reliability issues have affected Kimi Antonelli and George Russell somewhat, with Russell also the victim of some bizarre penalty shenanigans in Monaco, as well as being the victim of Lewis Hamilton's understeer in Belgium.
Speaking on the mid-season review episode of the team's Nu Silver Arrows show, Allison admitted: "It may sound a little churlish, but probably not as satisfied as I would like to be.
"If somebody had offered us that position before the season started, I'd have taken it immediately. But given the competitiveness of the car we've had this year, I think we should have scored more points than we have.
"There's a degree of frustration about that across the team. At the same time, it means we're looking forward to the second half of the season and the opportunity to put some of those missed opportunities right."
F1 RECAP: Mercedes star's brutal disqualification as Lewis Hamilton title chances confirmed
F1 2027 GRID: The 14 seats still open as official update confirms Verstappen status
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 star George Russell has 'big flipper feet' and they almost ruined his Mercedes debut
- Yesterday 21:45
Verstappen McLaren warning, Audi statement and FOURTEEN seats still open - F1 Transfer Roundup
- Today 10:00
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Carmen Mundt is not just George Russell's fiancee: 'I don't have to prove anything'
Verstappen McLaren warning, Audi statement and FOURTEEN seats still open - F1 Transfer Roundup
F1 team boss reveals brutal nature of high-profile sacking
Lewis Hamilton takes Kylie Jenner on a 'birthday ride'
Latest News
Mercedes F1 chief reveals massive frustration as team accused of underperforming
- 10 minutes ago
F1 2026 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - danger of rain for Zandvoort farewell
- 1 hour ago
Carmen Mundt is not just George Russell's fiancee: 'I don't have to prove anything'
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen McLaren warning, Audi statement and FOURTEEN seats still open - F1 Transfer Roundup
- Today 10:00
Max Verstappen ‘fed up’ after being proved right as F1 future hangs in the balance
- Today 09:45
Fernando Alonso F1 blow as Honda chief delivers Aston Martin reality check
- Today 09:00
Most read
Danica Patrick and the new American team granted entry to join F1
- 3 august
Carlos Sainz signs for Audi and four other F1 silly season moves
- 6 august
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $9bn valuation as team boss triggers record sale: F1 News Recap
- 15 august
Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again
- 8 august
F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
- 13 august
F1 team boss removed from role as replacement announced
- 12 august