F1 News Today: Aston Martin's stunning turnaround, Lewis x Kylie go viral and a Ferrari world record

Aston Martin's first half of 2026 has been nothing short of a disaster, but former F1 star David Coulthard is backing them to make a stunning comeback.

After 11 rounds of the campaign, Adrian Newey's outfit languishes in 10th in the constructors' standings, with just one point scored between Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. Only the new Cadillac team have fared worse at this stage.

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Lewis Hamilton takes Kylie Jenner on a 'birthday ride'

F1 might currently be on a summer break, but you can't keep seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton from getting into a car and going fast.

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That's right, while some F1 drivers have spent their summer break on a yacht in the Mediterranean, Hamilton has now been seen taking reality TV star Kylie Jenner for a ride in an off-road vehicle as part of her birthday celebrations.

Not surprisingly the video attracted a massive audience on social media.

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Lewis took Kylie Jenner for a 'birthday ride'.

Ferrari's controversial electric car just sold for a WORLD RECORD price at auction

Ferrari turned heads when they unveiled a new, all-electric production vehicle earlier this year, and now it has fetched a world-record price at auction.

The Ferrari Luce is the iconic Italian manufacturer's first fully electric car, and it was engineered, developed, and manufactured in Maranello, just like their F1 single seater.

The car uses a quad-motor all-electric powertrain, with a motor in each wheel giving it more than 1,000 horsepower. All of that means the Luce can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in around 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 310 km/h.

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F1 star Fernando Alonso cruises around Monaco in ultra-rare $2.3m supercar

F1's summer break is in its final weekend, and the sport's biggest stars have all been spending their time away from the track differently.

Lewis Hamilton has been seen taking Kylie Jenner for a spin on a dirt track, George Russell is now engaged after proposing to his partner Carmen Mundt, and Charles Leclerc has been spotted on a yacht with his wife Alexandra Saint Mleux.

Now we know how Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso has been spending some of his time, with the two-time world champion having been spotted cruising around the streets of Monaco in an ultra-rare supercar.

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Axed F1 team boss on running for FIA president

Former Haas F1 chief Guenther Steiner has laughed off the suggestion that he would ever run for FIA president.

Steiner is a hugely popular figure having become a star on F1's Drive to Survive series, but he also has serious motorsport pedigree behind him, having worked in rallying, NASCAR, and F1.

Steiner lost his role at Haas ahead of the 2024 season, but he has continued to be a regular in the paddock in a media capacity, making him a household name among fans.

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