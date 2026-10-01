There's not much harmony at Ferrari right now

Sky Sports' lead F1 commentator David Croft has asked some searching questions about Ferrari's leadership, and Lewis Hamilton's part in it.

The Italian team are going through one of their regular soul-searching periods after underperforming their fans' and media's expectations this season, having shown some early season pace and won a couple of races.

Those victories at Barcelona and Silverstone feel light years away now, without a single podium finish at the last five grands prix after Charles Leclerc's second place finish at the Belgian Grand Prix all the way back in July.

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Team principal Fred Vasseur's position is very much in question, with Christian Horner nipping at his heels and Italian media suggesting possible successors.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner in Ferrari U-turn as Lewis Hamilton reveals fight with bosses

Croft: Do Hamilton comments undermine Vasseur's authority?

Croft, speaking on the F1 Show this week, questioned whether the ultimate decisions at the team are being made by Vasseur or by Ferrari chairman John Elkann - and warned that Hamilton's allusions to his relationship with the latter may actually be undermining his team principal.

"Who's in charge at Ferrari?" Croft asked.

"That's the question that needs to be asked and answered before any decisions for the future are made. Is it the team principal? If so, then Fred is very much under pressure and will take accountability, I'm sure.

"Or is it John Elkann? Is Fred just carrying out the day to day whilst those above make all the big decisions, and I'm not criticising Lewis here, but when he says 'I've got a great relationship with John Elkann, we're very, very close', is that actually undermining Fred just a little bit as well?

"And if John Elkann takes such a hands-on role, which I believe he does, then how do you expect your team principal to exert authority?"

Elkann and Hamilton have a great relationship.

Ferrari defend Vasseur in surprise media call

The swirling rumours about the future of Vasseur and Horner's recent comments led Ferrari to take the highly unusual step of calling a media briefing on Tuesday.

Maria Conti, Ferrari's chief communications officer, scheduled the call to reaffirm the team's commitment to Vasseur, insisting that the 58-year-old Frenchman retains the full support of the Scuderia's top brass.

"In the recent days, there has been increasing speculation surrounding Scuderia Ferrari HP, and particularly dedicated to its leadership," Conti said.

"Ferrari's position is clear, has not changed, and Ferrari has made its choices already, and we have full confidence in Fred Vasseur and in his team, and we continue to do so."

Conti continued, stating that the media call was not simply in response to the Horner speculation, but to the increased scrutiny that Vasseur has been under in recent weeks.

"Ferrari has always attracted extraordinary interest, and it is only natural that many professionals aspire to be part of it.

"It is a reflection of the strength of what Ferrari really represents. So this is why we really want to avoid and we do not intend to fuel speculation or comment on assumptions coming from outside the company."

Ferrari comms chief: Vasseur defence not just Horner-driven

Conti also insisted that the decision to address the media was not just because of the former Red Bull man's latest comments, saying: "It is not just related to the story in The Times of Mr Horner.

"But in general, there is a lot of speculation about Fred. So again, we have confidence in Fred Vasseur and his team, and we continue to do so. And the position is clear, but not just now, we already confirmed in the past.

"Our focus now is on the work. We would like to be focused on the future. And this is always the Ferrari spirit and the spirit of our founder - humility and complete focus on the future.

"We are doing that today because we would like to avoid the next weekend in Malaysia being focused only on this kind of gossip and speculation. We would like to be focused on the race, on the performance, on the team, on Fred."

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