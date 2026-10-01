Christian Horner in Ferrari U-turn as Lewis Hamilton reveals fight with bosses - F1 News Today

Christian Horner has done a major U-turn over a potential move to Ferrari according to Sky Sports F1 expert Ted Kravitz.

Late last week Horner dropped a bombshell in the paddock in a newspaper interview as he promoted his upcoming memoir 'Drive'.

In it the 52-year-old Englishman, out of the sport since his sacking by Red Bull in July 2025, said he would forego his stated ambition to own a piece of the next team he works for in just one case. That case was of course Ferrari.

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Lewis Hamilton says fight with F1 bosses left him 'feeling like an outcast'

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he had to fight with his F1 bosses in order to be allowed to arrive at races in his signature style.

The seven-time world champion is well known for his sometimes eclectic fashion sense, as well as his work with fashion brands away from the track - launching a clothing line with Tommy Hilfiger, and currently acting as a Lululemon brand ambassador.

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F1 star is OUT as 2027 driver change confirmed in official statement

One driver will head to this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia knowing he is already out of a seat for the 2027 season.

There had been significant speculation, but the official announcement came on Wednesday morning.

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Ferrari insiders 'questioning' Vasseur as Horner comments wake 'internal enemies'

Some inside Ferrari are 'questioning' Fred Vasseur's position as those recent comments from Christian Horner awaken his 'enemies', according to Italian media.

The 58-year-old Vasseur has faced increasing media scrutiny over the last month with his team struggling for speed, Lewis Hamilton's title hopes fading and on-track tension growing between the seven-time world champion and his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Horner's comments in The Times last week have only thrown fuel on to the fire after he suggested he would be willing to return to F1 to work for the Scuderia without an ownership stake - something he reportedly desires to work anywhere else.

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FIA declares official heat hazard for Bahrain Grand Prix as monsoon weather lashes Malaysia

The FIA has declared an official heat hazard ahead of this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

F1 returns to Sepang International Circuit for the first time since 2017 in the coming days, with Malaysia having stepped up to host the Bahrain race after it was postponed earlier in the season due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

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