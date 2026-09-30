Ferrari insiders 'questioning' Vasseur as Horner comments wake 'internal enemies'

Some inside Ferrari are 'questioning' Fred Vasseur's position as those recent comments from Christian Horner awaken his 'enemies', according to Italian media.

The 58-year-old Vasseur has faced increasing media scrutiny over the last month with his team struggling for speed, Lewis Hamilton's title hopes fading and on-track tension growing between the seven-time world champion and his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Horner's comments in The Times last week have only thrown fuel on to the fire after he suggested he would be willing to return to F1 to work for the Scuderia without an ownership stake - something he reportedly desires to work anywhere else.

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Following another tough weekend in Azerbaijan, a report from Corriere della Sera suggested that Horner's comments were having an impact inside Maranello.

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Italian media on Vasseur and Horner drama

"Ferrari and Frederic Vasseur should be placed under special administration, not the Italian Football Federation and Giovanni Malagi," Daniele Dallera's piece began.

"The 2026 Ferrari championship was supposed to be a red-hot affair - these were the premises and the promises. Instead, we can't even see the podium anymore; we're in the fifth consecutive race without one.

"Maranello's Ferrari is rife with tension and frustration - just look at the faces of Leclerc and Hamilton," Dallera continued.

"We have nothing against Vasseur, even if it's shocking and somewhat annoying to see him happy and laughing like he was in Baku over Leclerc's front-row start: one less smile and one more reflection, perhaps dedicated to those eight-tenths of a second behind Mercedes in qualifying, an eternity in F1."

The report continued, touching on Horner's comments and claiming that there are now some inside Ferrari questioning their leader.

"In Maranello, there are those who are questioning Vasseur and considering prestigious alternatives for the future," Dallera added.

"The (un)timely - certainly not coincidental, but rather carefully calculated, albeit rude - comments from Christian Horner, the mastermind of Red Bull's triumphs, could awaken not so much the 'sleeping giant', but Vasseur's internal enemies, who must now make a move."

Fred Vasseur is facing increased scrutiny at Ferrari

Ferrari back Vasseur after Horner speculation

Ferrari, though, say that there is nothing to see here. In an emergency media call ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the Italian team gave their full, public backing to their current boss.

"In the recent days, there has been increasing speculation surrounding Scuderia Ferrari HP, and particularly dedicated to its leadership," said Chief Communication Officer Maria Conti.

"Ferrari's position is clear, has not changed, and Ferrari has made its choices already, and we have full confidence in Fred Vasseur and in his team, and we continue to do so."

Conti continued, stating that the media call was not simply in response to the Horner speculation, but to the increased scrutiny that Vasseur has been under in recent weeks.

"Ferrari has always attracted extraordinary interest, and it is only natural that many professionals aspire to be part of it," she continued. "It is a reflection of the strength of what Ferrari really represents. So this is why we really want to avoid and we do not intend to fuel speculation or comment on assumptions coming from outside the company.

"And it is not just related to the story in The Times of Mr Horner," Conti added.

"But in general, there is a lot of speculation about Fred. "So again, we have confidence in Fred Vasseur and his team, and we continue to do so. And the position is clear, but not just now, we already confirmed in the past."

All eyes will now be on Malaysia for this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix, where the eyes of the world will once again be on Ferrari, despite that very public vote of confidence for their embattled team principal.

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