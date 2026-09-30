FIA president hails 'deal of the century' after major contract extension

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has hailed the 'deal of the century' after the FIA announced a major contract extension for the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Rumours in recent weeks suggested that there could be a split between the FIA and the Automobile Club de I'Quest (ACO) - the organiser of the iconic Le Mans 24 Hours race - but motorsports' global governing body has put that speculation to an end with their new agreement set to run through 2037.

"The landmark agreement, which comes during a period of unprecedented growth for the championship, will ensure a common ambition to expand the partnership and drive its commercial success," the FIA wrote in an official statement.

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The renewed partnership largely maintains the FIA’s existing regulatory and homologation oversight, while they also say that the deal will substantially increase FIA branding across the WEC.

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MBS hails landmark agreement

The FIA president certainly sounded buoyant about the deal, hailing it as the 'deal of the century' when the announcement was made.

"This is not simply an agreement, it is a vital step forward for racing that will secure the future of the FIA World Endurance Championship for years to come," he stated.

“This is a deal built for the future, a deal of the century, one that strengthens the collaboration between the FIA and ACO, a relationship that dates back over 120 years, and sets the championship up for a decade of record growth that will deliver real benefits to fans, drivers, teams and manufacturers.

“It has been an honour to play a part in the collaboration that has helped usher in this golden age of endurance racing. I look forward to continuing our work alongside President Pierre Fillon and his team as we build on this momentum and shape an even stronger future.”

ACO President 'delighted' with extension

The ACO's president, Pierre Fillon, sounded equally happy with the new arrangement and took the opportunity to personally thank Ben Sulayem for his role in making it happen.

“We are delighted to see the agreement between the FIA and the ACO extended, reinforcing the strong and long-standing relationship that has been at the heart of the FIA World Endurance Championship since its creation in 2012," Fillon said. "This partnership has been built on trust, shared ambition, and a common commitment to the development of endurance racing.

“Together, the FIA and the ACO have created a solid foundation for the continued success and international growth of the championship, and we look forward to writing the next chapter of this remarkable collaboration.

"Finally, I would like to thank FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem for the great relationship we have built.”

The new deal becomes the latest long-term agreement at the FIA, with extensions with F1, Formula E and the World Rally Championship (WRC) having also been confirmed in the last 15 months.

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